news

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
Res Publica Founder Tõnis Kons
Res Publica Founder Tõnis Kons Source: Private Collection
Opinion

Tõnis Kons, one of the founder members of Res Publica, formerly a conservative political party in Estonia which went on to form one half of current coalition incumbents IRL, has expressed skepticism about the emergence of Estonia 200 (Eesti 200) a new conservative player on the Estonian political scene and as such arguably an heir to Res Publica.

A lack of ambition and clear worldview seems to be at the heart of Kons' concerns when speaking to ERR recently, despite the clearly set-out ideals in the group's manifesto. Introducing yet another classically liberal party (in addition to IRL, voters also have the choice of the currently-out-of-office, but nonetheless highly popular, Reform Party) doesn't seem to be the answer in Kons' opinion.

"Ambition should be key, with nothing less than the goal of winning elections and getting into government," Kons told ERR.

"This means taking the fight to the Reform Party and Center Party [the largest party in the current coalition]," he went on.

He also bemoaned the apparent non-existence of a clear and cogent worldview within the new political grouping, which is not a party as such yet, as well as a dearth of strong leadership.

"It is worrying that the authors of this initiative seem to ignore the importance of worldview," Kons stated, after noting the centrality of this as the wellspring whence political choices and debate come.

"Looking at the names of signatories [of Estonia 200] today, I find it difficult to believe that many of them would be wiling to swap a challenging career in business for a job in day-to-day politics," he went on, referring to the would-be political party's founders, which comprise leaders from the world of banking, IT, medicine and academia.

Kons also pointed to a lack of clarity about what the new grouping actually is in essence; ie. whether it is merely some sort of think tank or pressure group aimed at bringing various important issues to public attention, or in fact a full-fledged political party, may remain to be seen.

However if it is the latter, there is a lot of work to be done, in Kons' opinion: "If the goal is ... a new political party, then the next elections are several months away and there is time for the group's leadership to both publicize their message and present themselves as capable of making the political decisions fitting for those in parliament or in government," he said.

"However such people are currently non-existent in this group," he went on.

There are nevertheless some positive aspects to the emergence of Estonia 200, according to Kons. Calling for debate and raising issues which will need to be faced by politicians in Estonia is healthy.

"This will bring a new generation of political actors to the fore who have hitherto been involved in other sectors and have not been engaged in public life yet," Kons concluded.

The five founder members of Estonia 200 have issued a manifesto which included amongst other things a desire to streamline bureacracy, strengthen the digital state in Estonia and boost entrepreneurshp, all staples of the Estonian conservative and economically liberal parties.

The group has already been largely well-received as a breath of fresh air by much of the political establishment.

The Res Publica party was founded in 2001 and entered the coalition government of Juhan Parts in 2003. They merged with the Pro Patria party in 2006 to become IRL which is currently in the coalition but which has seen a decline in popular support according to surveys.

Perhaps as a result of these challenges, IRL itself is undergoing something of a rebranding at present and is likely to change its name later in the year, likely going full circle either to Isamaa or Pro Patria.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

irl2019 riigikogu electionstõnis konseesti 200estonia 200


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
07.05

Estonian minehunter to participate in Baltic Fortress exercise in Lithuania

07.05

Stalnuhhin re-elected Finance Committee chair, Rõivas elected deputy

07.05

Ratas meets with Finland's Sipilä ahead of jubilee joint government meeting

07.05

Estonia represented at Putin's inauguration by deputy embassy chief

07.05

Japanese defense minister visits Estonia for first time

07.05

Millions budgeted for gravel roads redirected to Kose-Mäo highway widening

07.05

Tallinn sports department ex-chief Rein Ilves arrested

06.05

Orthodox Church names candidates for successor of Metropolitan Cornelius

BUSINESS
07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

07.05

More tourists in March 2018 compared with last year

05.05

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia

04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

03.05

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

02.05

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

Opinion
30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Res Publica Founder Tõnis Kons

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Tõnis Kons, one of the founder members of Res Publica, formerly a conservative political party in Estonia which went on to form one half of current coalition incumbents IRL, has expressed skepticism about the emergence of Estonia 200 (Eesti 200) a new conservative player on the Estonian political scene and as such arguably an heir to Res Publica.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08.05

Simson to leave public transport regulation unchanged

08.05

Survey finds DDT, other harmful substances in Emajõgi River

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

08.05

Port of Tallinn to list shares on stock exchange

08.05

Over one million foreign tourists visit Estonia in first quarter of 2018

08.05

Foreign Ministry won't rule out adding names to Magnitsky List

08.05

Denmark to join CCD COE in Tallinn

08.05

Macron, Merkel in the White House: Back to basics

08.05

Canadian-Estonian conductor, composer Roman Toi dies at 101

08.05

No-confidence vote against Tallinn mayor fails Updated

08.05

April consumer price index up 2.9 percent on year

07.05

Estonian minehunter to participate in Baltic Fortress exercise in Lithuania

07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

Stalnuhhin re-elected Finance Committee chair, Rõivas elected deputy

07.05

Ratas meets with Finland's Sipilä ahead of jubilee joint government meeting

07.05

Estonia represented at Putin's inauguration by deputy embassy chief

07.05

Japanese defense minister visits Estonia for first time

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

07.05

Millions budgeted for gravel roads redirected to Kose-Mäo highway widening

07.05

Tallinn sports department ex-chief Rein Ilves arrested

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: