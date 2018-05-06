news

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) at the leadership meeting that decided to rename the party, May 5, 2018.
Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) at the leadership meeting that decided to rename the party, May 5, 2018. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

IRL goes back to the merger of Isamaaliit (Pro Patria) and Res Publica in 2006. Earlier this year the party leadership around chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, faced with worse and worse ratings that most recently even dropped below the 5-percent threshold, decided that it is time to drop the lengthy name and the three-letter acronym and go for something simpler: Isamaa, or Pro Patria.

The extended leadership of the party, next to the Social Democrats currently one of the two junior partners in the government led by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' Center Party, endorsed Isamaa (Pro Patria) on Saturday as the party's new name.

They also adopted a document setting out the party's world view.

"Our party represents the nationalist-conservative world view. This is positive nationalism, the aim of which is nothing less than to preserve and maintain the Estonian state, people, language, and culture. The preservation of our state is guaranteed by our independent defense capability, good allied relationships, and membership in international organizations. The preservation of our people is guaranteed by valuing the family, because a sustainable society can only be based on a strong family and children," chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said in a press release on Saturday.

"Estonia will become stronger through balanced development and readiness for sensible novel solutions, not through revolutionary slogans. Transition to an Estonian-language and united education system is the cornerstone of the integration and cohesion of our society," Seeder added.

The party also confirmed that the document articulating the party's world view will be treated as a set of principles based on which the platform of the party for the 2019 Riigikogu elections will be drawn up.

Former minister of finance and chairman of Pro Patria's extended leadership, Sven Sester called the name change altogether logical, because the former Pro Patria Union and Res Publica became one already a long time ago.

"Respect for human dignity and human rights is the cornerstone of the conservative world view of the Pro Patria party, and the civic responsibility going with them is the key to Estonia's success," Sester said.

"Our responsibility rests on the preamble of the Constitution of Estonia. Therefore, let me emphasize that for Pro Patria it is important in the first order that the language of instruction in kindergartens and general education schools must be Estonian. Based on that, Estonian-language higher education and research must be developed," Sester said.

Both documents will be submitted to the congress of the party to gather in Viljandi on June 2.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR, BNS

irlpro patria


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
04.05

Military intelligence chief: Russia obfuscating actual military spending

04.05

Tallinn city council to vote on Mayor Aas' future on May 8

04.05

Relocation of government jobs most important challenge, says new minister

03.05

Russian activists call on Estonia to add new people to Magnitsky list

03.05

Political parties react to new contender in race for 2019 elections

03.05

Opposition planning no confidence motion against Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas

03.05

New political group outside mainstream parties publishes manifesto

03.05

Politico: Estonia among ten EU members to join Macron's defense initiative

BUSINESS
02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

02.05

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

30.04

Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

30.04

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

Opinion
19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) at the leadership meeting that decided to rename the party, May 5, 2018.

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

IRL goes back to the merger of Isamaaliit (Pro Patria) and Res Publica in 2006. Earlier this year the party leadership around chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, faced with worse and worse ratings that most recently even dropped below the 5-percent threshold, decided that it is time to drop the lengthy name and the three-letter acronym and go for something simpler: Isamaa, or Pro Patria.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:23

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

05.05

Siil checkpoints catch 22 drunk drivers

05.05

Institute: Juncker's participation in Karl Marx anniversary is a disgrace

05.05

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia

05.05

State to spend €17 million on border infrastructure construction in 2018

05.05

On the road this weekend? Make sure you and your passengers carry valid ID

04.05

Snap exercise Okas: 80 of 223 turn up, 56 excused

04.05

Cornerstone laid for new memorial for victims of communist crimes

04.05

New health minister doesn't support incentive-based or private health care

04.05

Military intelligence chief: Russia obfuscating actual military spending

04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

04.05

Tallinn city council to vote on Mayor Aas' future on May 8

04.05

Relocation of government jobs most important challenge, says new minister

03.05

Russian activists call on Estonia to add new people to Magnitsky list

03.05

Political parties react to new contender in race for 2019 elections

03.05

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

03.05

Opposition planning no confidence motion against Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas

03.05

New political group outside mainstream parties publishes manifesto

03.05

Politico: Estonia among ten EU members to join Macron's defense initiative

03.05

Snap exercise for 223 reservists announced as part of Siil exercise

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: