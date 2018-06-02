Party confirms name change to Pro Patria

The general meeting of the former Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) on Saturday formalised the party's name change to Pro Patria.

The party also decided to adopt changes to its charter as well as its founding principles.

"Our wealth is the long history of the party and the experience we have gained over the years," said Pro Patria Chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder.

"We have been the biggest unifier and creator of common ground in Estonian politics, which has helped to unite mainly right-wing, conservative and nationalist people and parties into a unified power on the divided political field," Seeder said. "This mission is far from over."

Pro Patria is one of two junior coalition partners in the current Estonian government. The party holds 12 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.