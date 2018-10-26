news

Two more worthies added to potential party candidate lists

Margit Sutrop.
Source: Andres Tennus/Tartu ülikool
Two more prominent figures have thrown their hats in the ring as potential candidates at the general election next march.

Margit Sutrop, a philosophy professor at the University of Tartu and one-time candidate for rectorship of that instution has been linked with the Reform Party, with businessman and former police chief Jaan Toots is seemingly standing for the Centre Party.

Neither candidate is confirmed yet, but both seem likely to stand. Ms Sutrop confirmed to ERR that party leader Kaja Kallas has suggested she become a spokesperson on education for Reform and to run in the party's Tartu list (the Estonian elections are run on a proportional representation basis with parties running lists of candidates in each of the 12 electoral districts).

Strong background in education

Ms Sutrop seems keen on contributing, however. "I want to partake in a cross-party agreement on the adequate financing of education and science and the transition to single-language [ie Estonian] education,'' she said.

''I am currently involved in a working party with the education ministry aimed at preparing new education and research strategy as well as basic, general, vocational and higher education and science issues,'' she continued, stating that the education and science fields need a systematic and strategic approach rather than more sporadic or isolated reforms.

Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Jaan Toots said he is currently on holiday and will make a statement on his return. He has not yet joined the Centre Party, nor has he been a member of any other political party to date.

The Centre Party has neither confirmed nor denied his candidacy, saying simply that it has been talking to a number of potential candidates.

The general election takes place on 3 March 2019.

