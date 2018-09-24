news

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kaido Höövelson, the retired sumo wrestler known as Baruto, joined the Centre Party earlier this month.
Kaido Höövelson, the retired sumo wrestler known as Baruto, joined the Centre Party earlier this month. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While the opposition Reform Party remains the most popular political force in Estonia, it has lost significant ground to the coalition Centre Party, according to the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor in mid-September.

Support for Reform dropped from 29.8% to 26.7% among voting-age citizens with a political preference, while ratings for the Centre Party rose from 23.8% in August to 24.6% in September.

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) remained the third most popular party, supported by 20% of respondents, or 1.2% fewer than in August.

The coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) was the fourth most popular party in September, garnering the support of 12.5% of respondents. One month prior, support for SDE was slightly higher at 12.7%.

Other parties below election threshold

The remaining parties all remained below the 5% election threshold. Nascent political movement Estonia 200, however, which has announced their plan to establish a political party, rose to sixth in popularity.

The coalition Pro Patria Party earned the support of 4.9% of voters with a political preference. In comparison, Estonia 200 had the support of 4.1% of voters.

The opposition Free Party had the support of just 3.4% of voters, while the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens was supported by 3.2% of voters.

The Estonian Independence Party garnered the support of 0.4% and the People's Unity Party 0.3% of respondents. The Biodiversity Party being established by MP Artur Talvik, meanwhile, had the support of 0% of voters.

In order to make it as comparable as possible to the outcome of a parliamentary election, the results of the survey represent respondents who expressed a political preference. The share of respondents who had no preference or were unwilling to disclose it stood at 23% in September, dropping by 6.8% compared to August. The margin of error was ±2.9%.

From 12-20 September, Kantar Emor conducted online interviews with a total of 973 Estonian citizens between the ages of 18-84.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

party ratingscentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

21.09

Reinsalu: EPPO should head future extensive money laundering investigations

21.09

Europol seize 2.2 million kg illicit fuel in operation across 23 EU states

21.09

Taavi Rõivas reneges on May Tallinn candidacy announcement

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:25

Sleet may follow just week after summery temperatures

13:49

Centre exchanges Russian support for Estonian

12:31

Estonia 200 to establish shadow cabinet

11:27

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

10:24

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

09:20

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

08:49

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

21.09

Reinsalu: EPPO should head future extensive money laundering investigations

21.09

Europol seize 2.2 million kg illicit fuel in operation across 23 EU states

21.09

Taavi Rõivas reneges on May Tallinn candidacy announcement

21.09

Incoming head of Data Protection Inspectorate fails ISS security check

21.09

Estonian ISS catches GRU agent 'TENDRIT' in July

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: