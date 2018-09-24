news

Estonia 200 to establish shadow cabinet

Priit Alamäe.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The nascent Estonia 200 political movement is to establish a shadow cabinet on Monday which is to meet every week and promises to offer its own vision of reforms necessary for Estonia's development.

"The task of a shadow cabinet is not solely to miror the work of the current government; in our view, in lieu of the primitive handing out of cash to voters, Estonia needs solutions to root issues that are fundamental to the future, and we intend to present these to the public over the coming months," said Priit Alamäe, one of the leaders of the Estonia 200 movement.

Estonia 200 announced on Monday that their reform plan calls for changes to state governance and in the healthcare and social affairs fields, the drawing up of an ambitious economic development plan, the creation of a long-term plan for investments in education and research, developing transport and mobility infrastructure, and developing a communities-based Estonia.

The Estonia 200 shadow cabinet will consist of challenge-based teams, not ministerial portfolios leading ministries. The shadow cabinet will meet once per week, and its lineup will be announced at a press conference on Monday, the movement announced.

"We want to put an end to the ministries' silo-based state governance and replace it with challenge-based governance and a unified state apparatus," Alamäe said.

Last month, the supervisory board of the nonprofit Eesti 200, which had made its debut by publishing its manifesto in May, would establish itself as a political party and run in the 2019 Riigikogu elections. The movement has yet to reach the required minimum of 500 members, however.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

news@err.ee

