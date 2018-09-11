Hendrik Agur leaves Pro Patria for Estonia 200

Gustav Adolf High School director Hendrik Agur left the Pro Patria Party in order to join the Estonia 200 movement, which aims to establish itself as a political party ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu election.

Agur resigned from Pro Patria on 10 September, but reaffirmed that the party's Mart Laar-era values remain important to him and that he wishes only the best for his former party mates.

"It would have been difficult to sincerely cooperate with some leading figures in the party, my trust in whom dwindled to the minimum," Agur said in a press release. "I lost my faith in such cooperation prospects."

Agur explained his preference for the new political movement by saying that the people supporting the core values of Estonia 200's activity are people coming from the front lines of real life. "The leaders of Estonia 200 have done something, accomplished and built something for themselves in their own lives," he added.

The high school director stressed that his passion and calling in life is standing up for competitive and quality education in Estonia.

Agur first joined the Pro Patria Party, known then as the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), on 27 January 2011, as a member of which he ran in two Riigikogu and two local elections.

In the most recent Riigikogu election in March 2015, Agur ran in the Central Tallinn-Lasnamäe-Pirita voting district, earning 336 votes. In the 2011 Riigikogu election, Agur ran in the Järva and Viljandi County voting district, earning 209 votes.

In local governmet elections, Agur earned 708 votes in the Haabersti district of Tallinn in 2013, and 384 votes in Põhja-Tallinn in the 2017 local government election.

Estonia 200, is a political movement launched with the publishing of six people's joint manifesto earlier this year. The primary goal of the movement is to challenge people to consider political topics in terms longer than just one election cycle.