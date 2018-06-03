news

Marina Kaljurand joins Social Democratic Party ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Marina Kaljurand.
Marina Kaljurand. Source: ERR
News

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and 2016 presidential candidate Marina Kaljurand announced on Saturday that she had joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and would be running in the 2019 Riigikogu election.

Addressing the party at SDE's general meeting on Saturday, Kaljurand announced that she had already joined the party.

She said that she had been repeatedly invited to join various political parties, but until now was unsure whether politics were her calling.

"I needed time to think, and to figure it out for myself," Kaljulaid explained. "Then I made my decision. I did not do so under pressure or out of pity or politeness; that would have been demeaning and wrong."

The former presidential candidate said that she knew and felt that the time was right. "I believe that I have something to contribute to Estonian politics. I believe that this is right. It would be more honest and courageous of me to say outright that I stand here and want to promote life in Estonia through party democracy because I have an understanding of what Estonia needs."

Kaljulaid admitted that joining a political party was a big change and a big step for her. She said that her decision to join SDE was influenced by a meeting with the SDE parliamentary group that had taken place during her presidential campaign.

"One woman there had been quiet for sometime and just listened," she recalled. "And then she said, 'Everything you are talking about — you are a total Social Democrat.'"

She added that the topics she had discussed, including security and a sense of safety, listening to one another, respecting one another, caring, and helping one another, were topics that would remain important to her.

Kaljurand admitted that politics can be cruel and ruthless, and that politicians currently have a poor reputation. "In order to change that, one must enter the court of politics, not remain a commentator and specator," she said.

Kaljurand: More opportunities as a politician

Speaking in an interview with ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera," Kaljurand said that she has previously worked for years in foreign policy and defence policy, as well as with topics related to integration, women and children. As she is now a politician and not a minister, however, she believed that this will give her much broader opportunities for action.

She also confirmed that she did not join the SDE in order to become Minister of Foreign Affairs or Minister of Defence.

In which electoral district she would be running for the Riigikogu, however, was not yet clear. "I have been a member of the party for such a short amount of time that all of these matters are future matters," Kaljulaid explained.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

marina kaljurandsocial democratic party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
02.06

Portuguese defence minister: NATO needs new strategic concept

01.06

Victims of communism, Estonian officers memorial to be completed in August

01.06

May hottest in Estonia in over half a century

01.06

Over one tenth of Estonian children living in poverty

01.06

Mikser: Estonian-US security relationship will survive trade war

01.06

Estonia cancels security certificates of 11,100 electronic ID cards

01.06

CyCon 2018: 'New Technologies and Cybersecurity' panel

01.06

Video: Austrian President in Estonia on EU, Russia and migration

BUSINESS
01.06

Ansip: Value added created by pulp mill wouldn't outweigh rift in Estonia

01.06

Mikser: Estonian-US security relationship will survive trade war

01.06

April sees increase in industrial production year on year

01.06

Bank of Estonia: Competitiveness concerns looming for Estonian economy

31.05

Estonia only EU state where unemployment grows in April

31.05

Estonian government to discuss pulp mill spatial plan next week

31.05

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

31.05

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Marina Kaljurand.

Marina Kaljurand joins Social Democratic Party

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and 2016 presidential candidate Marina Kaljurand announced on Saturday that she had joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and would be running in the 2019 Riigikogu election.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:14

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

14:05

Experts: NATO's focus in Baltic region must be on reinforcement

12:14

Researcher: Unlike Obama, Trump didn't do reset on Russia

10:08

Marina Kaljurand joins Social Democratic Party

02.06

Taxify enjoying positive response as Estonia's newest unicorn

02.06

Chair: Centre Party shouldn't oppose online voting

02.06

Party confirms name change to Pro Patria

02.06

Kaljulaid: Situations in Ukraine, Georgia should be called what they are

02.06

Portuguese defence minister: NATO needs new strategic concept

02.06

Economist: US tariffs would impact Estonia via EU economy

01.06

Victims of communism, Estonian officers memorial to be completed in August

01.06

May hottest in Estonia in over half a century

01.06

Ansip: Value added created by pulp mill wouldn't outweigh rift in Estonia

01.06

Over one tenth of Estonian children living in poverty

01.06

Mikser: Estonian-US security relationship will survive trade war

01.06

Estonia cancels security certificates of 11,100 electronic ID cards

01.06

CyCon 2018: 'New Technologies and Cybersecurity' panel

01.06

Video: Austrian President in Estonia on EU, Russia and migration

01.06

Schedule in place for Kaljulaid's temporary relocation to Narva

01.06

April sees increase in industrial production year on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: