news

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Chairwoman Kristina Kallas at the general meeting formally establishing Estonia 200 as a political party. November 2018.
Chairwoman Kristina Kallas at the general meeting formally establishing Estonia 200 as a political party. November 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas said on Thursday that now is not the right time for the new party to introduce its top candidates, as media consumption hits a slump during the Christmas holidays anyway.

Discussing the results of party ratings published on Thursday, sociologist Juhan Kivirähk said on a live ERR online broadcast that it is high time that the nascent Estonia 200 starts introducing its candidates ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March.

"Estonia 200 is introducing its top candidates really way too late if they include unknown individuals," Kivirähk said. "If they find '[Urmas] Sukleses,' then why not? But those names that don't really say anything to voters right now? Those should be very emphatically introduced already."

Ms Kallas, however, doesn't understand why it's now suddenly high time to be doing this.

"I don't understand why it's high time — people are about to set off for their Christmas holidays," the party chairwoman told ERR. "Is now the time to start introducing people? Because I believe that media consumption will start dropping in the middle of next week; people are going to start dealing with other things. We are doing things at our own pace, at exactly the pace at which we do them."

Ms Kallas noted, however, that the party's election lists would be finalised in early January.

Kallas: Up to Sukles whether he joins

Ms Kallas met on Monday with former Reform Party member and Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles, whom she invited to join the party.

"We went to Lääne County to meet with various people, and Urmas Sukles was one of them," she said. "Our main discussion with him wasn't even so much that he would run [in the elections]. We met with him as mayor to discuss those items currently being drawn up in our election programme that are related to obligations between local governments and the state, such as the social protection system and the education network. Since we were already meeting with him, we discussed a lot of different things."

According to Ms Kallas, they also asked Sukles about other active individuals in Lääne County, as he would know them.

"Because this is someone who has the courage to make changes and who has the courage to lead, then of course I would be pleased if he joined us, but that is still Urmas Sukles' decision to make," she added.

Mr Sukles told ERR, however, that he was not interested in running for the Riigikogu.

"I am not running, and I am not considering running anywhere," he said.

Regarding Estonia 200's most recent party rating, Ms Kallas said that it could only get better. "Estonia 200's rating is very good," she said. "To be near 8% already for the second month in a row is very positive. I believe that we only have the potential to go up from there."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kristina kallasestonia 200


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

12.12

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

12.12

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

12.12

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

12.12

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12.12

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

12.12

Third state budget bill reading to take place Wednesday, coalition positive

12.12

Estonian linked to Airiston Helmi case released from custody in Finland

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:56

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10.12

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

10.12

October 2018 trade reaches record levels

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

Culture
2019 Elections
Edgar Savisaar showed up for the final Tallinn City Council meeting of the year, which was also attended by Santa Claus. 13 December 2018.

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

Tallinn ex-mayor, former longtime chairman of the Centre Party and council member Edgar Savisaar on Thursday attended the final Tallinn City Council meeting of the year. City council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), meanwhile, wants to reduce the size of the council in general.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:32

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

17:55

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

16:56

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

15:52

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

14:54

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13:56

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

12:59

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

11:57

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

10:55

Riigikogu adopts 2019 state budget

09:56

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

08:54

December ratings: Migration fight increases EKRE support, opposition

12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

12.12

Gallery: Choirs sing at Song Festival Grounds on Gustav Ernesaks' birthday

12.12

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

12.12

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

12.12

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

12.12

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12.12

Luik discusses situation on Black Sea with Turkish colleague, MPs

12.12

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: