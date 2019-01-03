Estonia 200 reveals top Riigikogu candidates for Ida-Viru County

The recently-established Estonia 200 has named top energy executive Ahti Puur, Prototron CEO Jana Pavlenkova and University of Tartu project manager Nikita Lumijõe its top three candidates, respectively, for the Ida-Viru County electoral district in the upcoming 2019 Riigikogu elections.

Until recently, Mr Puur served as CEO of Eesti Energia mining subsidiary Enefit Kaevandused, spokespeople for Estonia 200 told BNS on Thursday. Ms Pavlenkova is currently CEO of the Tallinn-based Prototon, whose programme supports the launch of new startups. Mr Lumijõe coordinates projects aimed at ending domestic violence and organises international youth conferences in Narva.

"I have been involved with Ida-Viru County for my entire life, and I feel that it is with Estonia 200 that I will best be able to stand for the interests of the people of Ida-Viru County," Mr Puur said. "I consider this region a very important part of Estonia, the development of which needs to be paid more attention."

"Ida-Viru County has reached pivotal times, and great positive changes are ahead of us," Ms Pavlenkova said. "Estonia 200's ambitious economic programme targeting all of Estonia as well as the particular attention paid to the economy of Ida-Viru County are reasons why I want to contribute to this endeavour. Ahti Puur and I both operate in the field of the economy and entrepreneurship, and these issues are most important to Ida-Viru County."

The 2019 Riigikogu elections will be held on 3 March.

