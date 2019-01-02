Smaller parties to lock in candidate lists this month

While Estonia's bigger political parties have their top candidates for each electoral district in place already, the Free Party, Estonia 200, the Biodiversity Party and the Estonian Greens intend to follow suit this month.

Free Party chairman Kaul Nurm told ERR on Tuesday that his party's assembly is scheduled to convene on 12 January. According to the party chairman, the Free Party hopes to head into the 3 March election with a full list of 125 candidates.

Mr Nurm himself is the party's number one candidate for Valga, Võru and Põlva Counties in Southeastern Estonia. "We have other names already as well, but it is too soon to state them," he added.

Estonia 200's general assembly is set to take place a day later, on 13 January.

"Work is underway," Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas said. "The goal is to get 125 names together. We are dealing with both top candidates as well as other candidates."

The Biodiversity Party will likewise hold its general assembly on 13 January. MP Artur Talvik, one of the leaders of the nascent party, told ERR that as of the end of 2018, they had some 50 candidates in place already.

"We are halfway there, and we are in the middle of talks with five well-known people," Mr Talvik said, himself likely running in Harju and Rapla Counties.

The Estonian Greens, meanwhile, will be confirming its candidate list on 12 January. Greens chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova will be running for election in Tallinn's Põhja-Tallinn-Kristiine-Haabersti electoral district.

The deadline for submitting candidates for the 2019 Riigikogu elections is 17 January. Election Day is on 3 March.

