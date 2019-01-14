Mihkel Kangur made Richness of Life prime minister candidate

Richness of Life, a spin-off of the Free Party and one of the newcomers in this year's general election, chose ecologist Mihkel Kangur as its candidate for prime minister on Sunday.

"I want to contribute to politics so that my children will have the opportunity to live a life as good as the one that we are still able to enjoy right now," Mr Kangur, who is a senior researcher at Tallinn University, said in a party press release.

"The intertwining of political and economic power has called this possibility into question, specifically as a result of the excessive burden on the environment. I used to hope that we can solve this through education, but we don't have that much time left," he added.

Mr Kangur, who hails from a family of scientists, in recent years has focused on sustainable and development-related education. He has been president of the Estonian Geographic Society since 2009 and in this capacity has also taken an active stance on the issue of the Rail Baltica infrastructure project.

Richness of Life envisions Estonia as a country of smart and digital solutions built based on environmentalist principles.

Though admitting that the way ahead will be difficult, party chairman Artur Talvik said that the involvement of people in political decision-making and taking responsibility for the actions of the state is another aim of the party.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!