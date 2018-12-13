news

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas and EKRE chairman Mart Helme.
Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas and EKRE chairman Mart Helme. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
While the opposition Reform Party remains the most popular political force among Estonian-speaking citizens, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is rapidly gaining ground, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor in early December.

This month, Reform was supported by 27.8% of Estonian-speaking respondents, while EKRE had the support of 23.2%, down and up on month from 34.8% and 21.1%, respectively.

Third in popularity among Estonian-speaking respondents at the start of December was the coalition Centre Party at 16.1%, followed by the coalition Pro Patria Party at 9.1%, coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 8.8% and non-parliamentary newcomer Estonia 200 at 8.7%. The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens garnered the support of 5% of respondents, meeting the 5% election threshold, while the opposition Free Party fell below it at 2.4%.

The most popular party among non-Estonian speakers remained the coalition Centre Party, which had the support of 64.9% of respondents, followed by the SDE at 10.8%, EKRE at 9.2%, and Estonia 200 at 6.4%. Reform, meanwhile, had the support of 3.7% of the demographic, while Pro Patria polled at 3%, the Estonian Greens at 1.6% and the Free Party at 0.4%.

The most popular party among non-Estonian speakers remained the coalition Centre Party, which had the support of 64.9% of respondents, followed by the SDE at 10.8%, EKRE at 9.2%, and Estonia 200 at 6.4%. Reform, meanwhile, had the support of 3.7% of the demographic, while Pro Patria polled at 3%, the Estonian Greens at 1.6% and the Free Party at 0.4%.

As of the beginning of November, overall support for the Centre Party stood at 25.9%, followed by Reform with 23% and EKRE with 20.3% of support. SDE had the support of 9.2%, Estonia 200 8.2% and Pro Patria 7.8% of respondents. Falling below the election threshold of 5%, the Estonian Greens had the support of 3.5% and Free Party by 2%, while support for other political parties stood at 0%.

The answers of those people who listed "no preference" as to party identification were eliminated from the outcome to make the results as comparable as possible to the outcome of a Riigikogu election. 22.7% of respondents indicated "no preference" in the  December poll.

Between 5-12 December, Kantar Emor polled altogether 874 citizens between the ages of 18-84 online. The margin of error is ±3% per 1,000 residents.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

While the opposition Reform Party remains the most popular political force among Estonian-speaking citizens, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is rapidly gaining ground, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor in early December.

