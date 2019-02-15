President Kaljulaid discusses women in tech with Ivanka Trump

President Kersti Kaljulaid met today with US Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump on Friday, discussing, amongst other things, the empowerment of women.

"Right now, our lives are being influenced and transformed by robotics, algorithms and AI. When talking about women's empowerment, we should act fast because we need new kind of empowerment,'' President Kaljulaid said during the meeting, at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

''Technology is a great equaliser, and we need to make up for all of those kilometres that separate women from an equally free choice of benefitting from technological developments globally," the President said, according to a press release.

The president also introduced Estonia's digigirls initiative to Ms Trump.

"In Estonia, we are dealing with issues of how to empower, support and educate girls in learning to use technology already from a very young age, so programming would be as ordinary for them as riding a bicycle," Ms Kaljulaid explained, relating HK Unicorn Squad, as well as digigirls, both of which are aimed at raising and supporting interest in IT and tech amongst women and girls. The President added that this could be advanced globally from Africa to Pacific, it is reported.

Ivanka Trump`s own initiative, Women in Global Development and Prosperity (WGDP) was also discussed at the meeting, together with possible ways boosting the best practices of the US and Estonia globally.

President Kaljulaid also gave an overview of her activities as a co-chair of the Every Woman, Every Child movement, which advocates for the health of women, children and adolescents.

President Kaljulaid is participating at the annual Munich Security Conference, where she will be taking part in a discussion on the future of Ukraine and speaking at the Young Leaders Forum about technological diplomacy.

On Friday afternoon, the president will be taking part in a public debate, NATO@70, looking back on the past seven decades of the north Atlantic alliance and discussing how the world has adapted to the changed security situation, together with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller and Portuguese defence minister João Gomes Cravinho.

Ivanka Trump is an American businesswoman, fashion designer, author, reality television personality, and politician, and daughter of the 45th and current President of the United States, Donald Trump,

