ERR News hosted a live pre-election debate on Thursday featuring panellists Yana Toom (Centre), Riina Sikkut (SDE), Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform), Eva-Liisa Luhamets (Pro Patria) and Liina Normet (Estonia 200), and moderated by ERR News' Aili Vahtla. Those who missed the live stream can watch it here.

The panel was an all-woman selection of party representatives, and focussed on the impending elections on 3 March, with topics covered including education, health issues and the role of women in politics and beyond.

The panel consisted of:

Yana Toom (MEP, Centre)

Riina Sikkut (Minister of Health and Labour, SDE)

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (MP, Reform)

Eva-Liisa Luhamets (Pro Patria)

Liina Normet (Estonia 200)

The debate was introduced by Elo Ellermaa (ERR) and moderated by Aili Vahtla (ERR News).

A gallery of the event is below.