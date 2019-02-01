news

ERR News is hosting a live-link up to the all-woman pre-election debate.
ERR News is hosting a live-link up to the all-woman pre-election debate. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

ERR News is delighted to announce it will be hosting a live, English-language pre-election debate, featuring panellists from all the major parties.

The panel is to be an all-woman selection of party representatives. Topics up for discussion will obviously focus on the impending elections on 3 March, with particular emphasis on issues facing women; voters and politicians alike.

The event takes place on Thursday, 7 February at 13.00 at ERR's news house and is set to last one hour. Those wishing to watch, wherever they are, can view it via a live video link-up on the ERR News front page on the day.

Confirmed for the panel are:

  • Yana Toom MEP (Centre).
  • Riina Sikkut (Minister of Health and Labour, SDE).
  • Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Member of the Riigikogu, Reform).
  • Eva-Liisa Luhamets (Parliamentary candidate and member of Isamaa women, Isamaa/Pro Patria).
  • Liina Normet (Parliamentary candidate, Estonia 200).

Moderator: Aili Vahtla (ERR News). Debate introduced by Elo Ellermaa (ERR).

Additional panellists from other parties to be confirmed shortly.

The event is likely to be the first of its kind, and in fact the first of two English language pre-election debates taking place that week. ERR News is also carrying a live stream of a pre-election debate hosted by AmCham the following day, 8 February. Click here for more details of that event.

A limited number of seats may be available on the day, those interested should email us at news@err.ee.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

