ERR News provides live pre-election debate coverage

ERR news is hosting a live link to a pre-election English-language debate featuring leading candidates from the major political parties in Estonia.

The event, hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) and the Meta Advisory Group, in cooperation with the British Estonian Chamber of Commerce (BECC), takes place at 12.00-14.00 on Friday, 8 February 2019.

The venue is the Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel on Fr. R. Kreutzwaldi Street in central Tallinn.

The occasion marks a great opportunity for foreign businesses, ex pats, and all those interested, to hear the party members' views on a wide range of important topics in the run in to the 3 March general election.

The line-up for the debate includes established politicians, who are all running in the March election, and is as follows:

Taavi Rõivas (former Estonian prime minister, Reform Party).





Rene Tammist (IT and entrepreneurship minister, Social Democratic Party).





Raimond Kaljulaid (Centre Party).





Martin Helme (Conservative People's Party of Estonia).





Neeme Kuningas (Free Party).





Priit Alamäe (Estonia 200).





Mart Luik (Isamaa/Pro Patria).

The debate will be moderated by Andreas Kaju of Meta Advisory, a leading consultant in pan-Baltic governmental relations.

The event will be broadcast LIVE by ERR News in English

Those who wish to attend in person can visit the AmCham website.

The live link will be visible on our website front page, news.err.ee.

