Interior Ministry: 958,571 people eligible to vote in 2019 general election

BNS, ERR News
Estonian Flag on Pikk Hermann tower
Estonian Flag on Pikk Hermann tower Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Ministry of the Interior confirmed on Monday that altogether 958,571 people can vote in the upcoming general election on 3 March. This number includes 77,881 Estonian citizens living abroad who are assigned to an electoral district, the ministry said.

Harju County has the single largest number of voters at 372,618, including Tallinn with its 266,044 eligible citizens. Next is Tartu County with 109,445, including the city of Tartu with 66,816 voters.

Voting is to take place across 12 electoral districts:

  1. Tallinn: Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine, 10 mandates
  2. Tallinn: Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita, 13 mandates
  3. Tallinn: Mustamäe and Nõmme, 8 mandates
  4. Harju and Rapla counties, 15 mandates
  5. Hiiu, Lääne and Saare counties, 6 mandates
  6. Lääne-Viru County, 5 mandates
  7. Ida-Viru County, 7 mandates
  8. Järva and Viljandi counties, 7 mandates
  9. Jõgeva and Tartu counties, 7 mandates
  10. City of Tartu, 8 mandates
  11. Võru, Valga and Põlva counties, 8 mandates
  12. Pärnu County, 7 mandates

Starting Tuesday the state will send out polling cards to voters. The polling cards will include information about the time and location of the upcoming election. Voters should receive them at the beginning of next week at the latest, the ministry said. Voters living abroad have already received their polling cards.

Of all those eligible to vote in this year's election, 312,000 will receive an electronic polling card. The rest will be sent their polling card on paper.

"As with the last local elections in 2017, all voters living at the same address will be on one polling card," Enel Pungas, head of the vital statistics department at the Ministry of the Interior, said. "Thus, if there are four voters living in one household, it may also happen that two of them will receive one polling card by post and the other two will receive the polling card electronically by e-mail," Ms Pungas said.

Voters living in Estonia are assigned a polling division on the basis of their address as available in the population register on 1 February. Anyone who is not registered with their address needs to get this done with their local government as soon as possible if they want to vote. The entry can be made through the Eesti.ee portal, the ministry confirmed.

The 2019 general election is taking place on 3 March. Early voting at county centres as well as e-voting will start on 21 February, while early voting at all polling divisions will begin on 25 February.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
