No candidates withdraw ahead of Riigikogu elections

Drawing of lots by the National Electoral Committee on Monday. 20 January 2019.
Drawing of lots by the National Electoral Committee on Monday. 20 January 2019. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
None of the 1,099 candidates registered for the 2019 Riigikogu elections withdrew their candidacy by the midnight deadline on Friday.

According to the Riigikogu Election Act, a candidate may submit an application to withdraw their candidacy up to three days following their registration.

A total of ten political parties and 18 independent candidates applied to run in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, the registration deadline for which was 17 January, or 45 days before the elections.

The Estonian Greens, Estonia 200, Pro Patria, the Free Party, the Reform Party, the Centre Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) each submitted a full list of 125 candidates. The Richness of Life Party submitted a list of 73 candidates, while the Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP) submitted a list of 11 candidates.

The Riigikogu elections will take place on 3 March, with early and online voting beginning on 21 February.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
