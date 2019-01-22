Gallery: Order of parties, candidates determined by electoral committee ({{commentsTotal}})
The National Electoral Committee on Monday registered all candidates for the upcoming Riigikogu elections, determining the order of parties and independent candidates by drawing lots.
A total of 1,099 candidates have been registered for the 2019 Riigikogu elections, including members of 10 political parties and 15 independent candidates.
The order of political parties and independent candidates as determined by lots is as follows:
Free Party
Reform Party
Estonian Greens
Social Democratic Party
Richness of Life Party
Conservative People's Party of Estonia
Estonia 200
Centre Party
Estonian United Left Party
Pro Patria
Independent candidate Sergei Svjatušenko
Independent candidate Jüri Malsub
Independent candidate Risto Nahkor
Independent candidate Vello Kookmaa
Independent candidate Harry Raudvere
Independent candidate Hannes Veskimäe
Independent candidate Margus Saar
Independent candidate Hando Tõnumaa
Independent candidate Maarika Pähklemäe
Independent candidate Üllar Kruustik
Independent candidate Tanel Häidkind
Independent candidate Ege Hirv
Independent candidate Kalju Mätik
Independent candidate Kaido Kookmaa
Independent candidate Veiko Tani
The 2019 Riigikogu elections will take place on 3 March.
Editor: Aili Vahtla