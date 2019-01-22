Gallery: Order of parties, candidates determined by electoral committee

The National Electoral Committee on Monday registered all candidates for the upcoming Riigikogu elections, determining the order of parties and independent candidates by drawing lots.

A total of 1,099 candidates have been registered for the 2019 Riigikogu elections, including members of 10 political parties and 15 independent candidates.

The order of political parties and independent candidates as determined by lots is as follows:

Free Party

Reform Party

Estonian Greens

Social Democratic Party

Richness of Life Party

Conservative People's Party of Estonia

Estonia 200

Centre Party

Estonian United Left Party

Pro Patria

Independent candidate Sergei Svjatušenko

Independent candidate Jüri Malsub

Independent candidate Risto Nahkor

Independent candidate Vello Kookmaa

Independent candidate Harry Raudvere

Independent candidate Hannes Veskimäe

Independent candidate Margus Saar

Independent candidate Hando Tõnumaa

Independent candidate Maarika Pähklemäe

Independent candidate Üllar Kruustik

Independent candidate Tanel Häidkind

Independent candidate Ege Hirv

Independent candidate Kalju Mätik

Independent candidate Kaido Kookmaa

Independent candidate Veiko Tani

The 2019 Riigikogu elections will take place on 3 March.

