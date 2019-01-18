news

Ten parties, 18 independents registered for 2019 general election ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Thursday evening 18.00 EST was the deadline for Estonia's parties and Riigikogu hopefuls to submit their nominations for the 2019 general election on 3 March. Eight parties handed in full lists, including all those currently in the Riigikogu.

Parties

The Reform Party, Centre Party, Social Democratic Party (SDE), the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Pro Patria, the Estonian Greens, Estonia 200 and the Free Party each submitted a full list of 125 candidates.

The Richness of Life Party handed in a partial list of 73 candidates. The last of the altogether 10 parties in this year's general election, the Estonian United Left Party, split their candidates and submitted two lists following internal disagreements.

The Electoral Committee will now review the candidacies and announce on Monday next week which ones it will admit.

Independents

There are also 18 independents running this year, seven more than in the last general election in 2015. They are:

District 1 (Haabersti, North Tallinn, Kristiine):

  • Hannes Veskimäe
  • Margus Saar (not to be confused with the ERR editor of the same name)

District 2 (Central Tallinn/Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita):

  • Ege Hirv
  • Maarika Pähklemäe
  • Sergei Svjatušenko
  • Hando Tõnumaa
  • Almar Glustsenko

District 3 (Mustamäe and Nõmme):

  • Veiko Tani
  • Kalju Matik

District 4 (Harju County, Rapla County):

  • Risto Nahkor
  • Kaido Kookmaa
  • Vello Kookmaa

District 5 (Lääne County, Hiiu County, Saare County):

  • Harry Raudvere

District 8 (Järva County, Viljandi County):

  • Jüri Malsub
  • Reio Laurits

District 10 (Tartu):

  • Meelis Kaldalu

District 11 (Valga County, Võru County, Põlva County):

  • Üllar Kruustik
  • Tanel Haidkind

Independents have achieved considerable vote numbers in the past. For example, Leo Kunnas, a lieutenant colonel of Estonia's army reserve, by now a member of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), got 3,267 votes to his name in the 2011 election, which is impressive even compared to the results of candidates on party lists, though it still wasn't enough to get a personal mandate and get elected to the Riigikogu.

Electoral districts and lists

There are 12 electoral districts in Estonia from which the 101 Riigikogu members are drawn. Parties can run up to two more candidates than the limit for that electoral district; the two candidates with the lowest number of votes received will be struck off immediately in that case. Remaining votes are distributed across the candidate list using a modified form of the d'Hondt proportional representation system; any remaining seats once that is done are mopped up using the same system on a national basis.

This means that any single candidate needs to gather a relatively large number of votes to get a personal mandate—incidentally the only way for independents to get in.

Which is making it difficult for them to succeed, too. In 1992 in the first Riigikogu election after Estonia regained its independence, there were 25 independent candidates. The general election of 1995 saw 12 individuals run for a parliamentary mandate without the backing of a political party. In 1999, 19 independents ran, in 2003 there were 16, 2007 saw the lowest number with just seven, followed by a record 32 independents in 2011, and 11 in the last general election in 2015.

Those independents currently in the Riigikogu, the so-called aknaalused ("the ones by the window"), weren't elected as independents, but are in their current position because they left the parties on whose lists they were elected some time during the legislative term that is about to end.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

electoral committee2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
17.01

Justice ministry: Hard Brexit would not mean new tourist visa requirements

17.01

Facebook closes 365 pages, accounts associated with Sputnik

17.01

Foreign minister briefs government on preparations for no-deal Brexit

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

17.01

Estonia 200 unveils its full election candidate list

17.01

Estonian language and cultural centre opens in Tallinn

16.01

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16.01

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

Opinion
10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

15.01

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:35

Tallinna TV to take politics show off air during election period

13:07

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

12:15

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

11:37

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

10:46

Estonian child benefits may mean financial crisis for Latvian border town

09:48

Gallery: Belgian contingent arrives in Estonia, joins NATO battle group

08:52

Ten parties, 18 independents registered for 2019 general election

17.01

Yana Toom-authored report slamming Council of EU wins parliament majority

17.01

Rural affairs minister to meet Merkel, other EU ministers in Berlin

17.01

Justice ministry: Hard Brexit would not mean new tourist visa requirements

17.01

Facebook closes 365 pages, accounts associated with Sputnik

17.01

Foreign minister briefs government on preparations for no-deal Brexit

17.01

Richness of Life to hand in candidate list by Thursday deadline

17.01

Socialite Anu Saagim throws in lot with Green Party

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

17.01

Estonia 200 unveils its full election candidate list

17.01

Estonian language and cultural centre opens in Tallinn

16.01

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16.01

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

16.01

EKRE election candidate admits fake social media accounts, article pen name

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: