news

Number of independent Riigikogu candidates increases to five ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu: independent candidates will run also this year, but unless they can whip up an impressive following, they are unlikely to get elected.
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu: independent candidates will run also this year, but unless they can whip up an impressive following, they are unlikely to get elected. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Along with parties submitting their official candidate lists, several independents have nominated themselves as candidates in the upcoming general election on 3 March. While citizens Jüri Malsub and Veiko Tani submitted their papers already earlier, Sergei Svjatušenko, Risto Nahkor and Üllar Kruustik added theirs on Tuesday morning.

There have been a number of independents running in every parliamentary election in Estonia since the country regained its independence in 1991, but the number of those actually elected is very small.

For every independent candidate, standing for election means a financial commitment as well. Candidates are required to make a security deposit when they officially enter the race that they get back only if they are elected.

The deposit at the moment is €500 (€2,500 for the European Elections coming up later this year), or one month's minimum salary.

With Svjatušenko, Nahkor and Kruustik, the number of independent candidates in this year's election so far rises to five. Altogether 11 independents ran in the last general election in 2015. They got 887 votes, or 0.2% of total votes cast, not enough for a personal mandate in any of Estonia's electoral districts.

From Estonia's parties, so far EKRE, the United Left Party, the Social Democrats, the Reform Party and the Centre Party have submitted their lists. Still to follow are Pro Patria, Estonia 200, the Free Party, Richness of Life, and Will of the People. They have time until 18.00 EET on 17 January.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

independents2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
14.01

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14.01

Postimees editor-in-chief forced to quit following Estonia 200 candidacy

14.01

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

14.01

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

14.01

Mihkel Kangur made Richness of Life prime minister candidate

14.01

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

Opinion
28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:23

Pro Patria introduces campaign platform, sets out to compete with EKRE

16:49

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15:52

Number of independent Riigikogu candidates increases to five

15:37

Gallery: Centre Party submits election candidate list

14:47

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

13:46

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

12:31

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

11:30

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role

10:29

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

09:44

Haapsalu mayor files alleged online death threat police complaint

08:49

President puts forward Villu Kõve as new chief justice

14.01

Katri Raik citizenship proposals meet opposition and some support

14.01

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14.01

Postimees editor-in-chief forced to quit following Estonia 200 candidacy

14.01

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

14.01

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: