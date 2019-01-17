Socialite Anu Saagim throws in lot with Green Party

Media personality Anu Saagim is set to run for the Estonian Greens at the Riigikogu election in March.

Ms Saagim is having to step down from her role as creative director at daily Õhtuleht as a result.

''I have been following a 'green mindset' for the past few years, and I feel that it is the right moment to lend my support to the Estonian Green party at the elections,'' she was reported in Õhtuleht as saying.

Political parties like to attract ''big names'' to run on their lists both within the world of politics and outside it.

Running celebrities standard practice

This is because the excess votes which they can accrue can be distributed to other candidates lower on the party's list under the modified d'Hondt proportional representation system, thus potentially picking up more seats.

Former editor-in-chief of daily Postimees was asked to step down by the paper earlier in the week after informing his employers he was running for the Estonia 200 party.

Other celebrities running in the March election include former sumo wrestling star Kaido Höövelson (Centre), former olympic skier Kristina Šmigun-Vähi (Reform) and writer, artist, musician and film-maker Mart Sander (Estonia 200).

The Green Party's full list is due to be announced on Thursday. Registration for party candidate lists closes at 18.00 EET on Thursday. Most political parties have filed their lists with the electoral commission already.

Anu Saagim formerly worked as editor-in-chief of Postimees' entertainment portal, Elu24.ee and has been a prominent socialite for many years.

