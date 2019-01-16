news

Gallery: Isamaa/Pro Patria presents its electoral candidate list ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Isamaa/Pro Patria members presenting the party's full electoral list to the electoral commission on Wednesday.
Open gallery
12 photos
Photo: Isamaa/Pro Patria members presenting the party's full electoral list to the electoral commission on Wednesday. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Isamaa/Pro Patria is the latest party to officially present its full candidate list for the March election, its principal members proceeding as per tradition up the hill to the electoral commission office on Toompea.

Party leader Helir-Valdor Seeder was joined by deputy leaders Viktoria Ladõnskaya-Kubits, Siim Valmar Kiisler and Andres Metsoja, party council chair and former finance minister Sven Sester, party association managers Tarmo Kruusimäe, Riina Solman and Ann Räämet, and party youth leader Karl Sander Kase as the full, 125-candidate list was handed over.

''As always, Pro Patria's strength lies in its broad base of candidates, including capable local government leaders, lawyers, entrepreneurs, cultural figures and people from other walks of life,'' Mr Seeder said, noting that the party's list cut across generations and brought established figures and newcomers alike to the polls.

Helir-Valdo Seeder is overall number one candidate for the party, with defence minister Jüri Luik in second spot and Russian-Estonian Viktoria Ladõnskaya-Kubits in third place.

Parties run lists of candidates ranked in order across all 12 electoral districts. If the full quota of spots is met, which Pro Patria and all the major parties have little difficulty doing, the total comes to 125, ie. a little over 10 per district on average.

''All 125 candidates bring Pro Patria values to the elections and are ready to do their best in implementing the party's manifesto and worldview,'' Mr Seeder added.

Isamaa/Pro Patria, which was rebranded last year and changed its name from IRL, is currently one of two junior coalition parties, a position which it has occupied since April 2015. Its position is conservative, centre-right to right wing on most issues. Removing the so-called ''second pillar' of pension contributions, which is a mandatory system of contributions from an employee's salary, is one of the party's pet projects.

The party's support has rallied somewhat in recent months; having been perilously close to the 5% threshold needed to obtain Riigikogu seats, it currently runs at 8% according to the most recent surveys. The party was at the centre of a split in the government on the issue of the UN Global Compact on Migration, which it opposed, in November. It holds some key ministerial posts, however (government ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu), with justice (Urmas Reinsalu), defence (Jüri Luik), finance (Toomas Tõniste) to its name, as well as providing the environment (Marko Pomerants) and social protection (Kaia Iva) ministers. It has one MEP (Tunne Kelam).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

helir-valdor seeder2019 estonian parliamentary electionsisamaa/pro patria2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
11:21

Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

10:45

Minister expects Riigikogu to adopt Waste Act before general election

09:38

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018

09:07

Local government anti-corruption bill passes second reading

08:48

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote

15.01

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15.01

Gallery: Centre Party submits election candidate list

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

Opinion
28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:33

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16:23

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

15:32

EKRE election candidate admits fake social media accounts, article pen name

14:34

Gallery: Isamaa/Pro Patria presents its electoral candidate list

13:55

Gallery: Free Party formally registers its election candidate list

13:29

Kontaveit, Kanepi out of Australian Open, Kontaveit still in doubles

12:52

Defence minister: UK remains key ally despite Brexit deal rejection

12:22

Belgian unit joining NATO battle group at Tapa this week

12:10

Estonia 200 manifesto exclusive in Postimees raises ethics concerns

11:21

Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

10:45

Minister expects Riigikogu to adopt Waste Act before general election

09:38

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018

09:07

Local government anti-corruption bill passes second reading

08:48

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote

15.01

Pro Patria introduces campaign platform, sets out to compete with EKRE

15.01

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15.01

Number of independent Riigikogu candidates increases to five

15.01

Gallery: Centre Party submits election candidate list

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: