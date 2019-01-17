news

Estonia 200 unveils its full election candidate list ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas at a press conference with new member and former Postimees editor Lauri Hussar.
Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas at a press conference with new member and former Postimees editor Lauri Hussar. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The newly-formed Estonia 200 party has announced its full candidate list for the March general election, which includes recently departed daily Postimees editor Lauri Hussar, public sector development manager Meelis Niinepuu, and party chair Kristina Kallas as well as former defence minister Margus Tsahkna.

The party held its pre-election conference in Tallinn on Sunday, where it had been due to announce its candidate list, but this was held off for a few days.

A fuller breakdown of the list demographic reveals 51 women and 74 men, some 30 people from the world of business, 10 cultural or creative figures, and eight medical professionals, as well as one sitting Riigikogu member (Margus Tsahkna).

Kristina Kallas and Lauri Hussar are running in Tallinn, in the City Centre, Pirita and Lasnamäe, and Mustamäe and Nõmme districts respectively. Mr Hussar had to step down as Postimees editor-in-chief at the beginning of the week on the issue of editorial independence. Concerns had also been raised that Postimees was the only major publication to run Estonia 200's manifesto after it was formed last summer, under Mr Hussar's editorship.

Not registered formally at electoral commission yet

Priit Alamäe is running in the Harju and Rapla Counties district, the most populous electoral ward, and Margus Tsahkna will run in Tartu City.

Other notable names on the Estonia 200 roster are former diplomats Kalev Stoicescu and Taavi Toom, musician, artist, writer and film-maker Mart Sander, and travel writer Epp Petrone.

The party has yet to present its list to the electoral commission, but is likely to do so soon. Most of the major parties have already presented theirs.

Estonia 200 follows a broadly economically liberal platform, and would reform the existing tax system, but not radically. It is also fairly socially liberal, and thus is likely to hive off votes both from Reform and to a lesser extent Pro Patria, and even from the Social Democratic Party. It regularly polls at or over the 5% threshold of support needed to obtain seats, in opinion polls. It was also at the centre of recent controversy surrounding a poster ad campaign which highlighted the issue of segregation between Estonian and Russian-speaking sections of society, ads which at a first glance could be interpreted as actually endorsing segregation.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kristina kallasestonia 2002019 estonian parliamentary elections2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
16.01

Defence minister: UK remains key ally despite Brexit deal rejection

16.01

Belgian unit joining NATO battle group at Tapa this week

16.01

Estonia 200 manifesto exclusive in Postimees raises ethics concerns

16.01

Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

16.01

Minister expects Riigikogu to adopt Waste Act before general election

16.01

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018

16.01

Local government anti-corruption bill passes second reading

16.01

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote

Opinion
28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:21

Foreign minister briefs government on preparations for no-deal Brexit

10:58

Socialite Anu Saagim throws in lot with Green Party

10:12

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

09:32

Estonia 200 unveils its full election candidate list

08:49

Estonian language and cultural centre opens in Tallinn

16.01

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16.01

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

16.01

EKRE election candidate admits fake social media accounts, article pen name

16.01

Gallery: Isamaa/Pro Patria presents its electoral candidate list

16.01

Gallery: Free Party formally registers its election candidate list

16.01

Kontaveit, Kanepi out of Australian Open, Kontaveit still in doubles

16.01

Defence minister: UK remains key ally despite Brexit deal rejection

16.01

Belgian unit joining NATO battle group at Tapa this week

16.01

Estonia 200 manifesto exclusive in Postimees raises ethics concerns

16.01

Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

16.01

Minister expects Riigikogu to adopt Waste Act before general election

16.01

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018

16.01

Local government anti-corruption bill passes second reading

16.01

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote

15.01

Pro Patria introduces campaign platform, sets out to compete with EKRE

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: