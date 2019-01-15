Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

The party unveiled its full 125-member list at the weekend and, as per standard practice, has to submit the list for approval.

Most of the major parties have announced their full candidate lists, and The Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have already submitted their 125-strong lists to the commission.

Amongst the smaller runners, the Estonian United Left Party, which seeks to represent the Russian-speaking minority in Estonia, has submitted its list of eight candidates and two independents, Jüri Malsub and Veiko Tani, have also submitted their candidacies as at the time of writing.

There are 12 electoral districts in Estonia from which the 101 Riigikogu members are drawn. Parties can run up to two more candidates than the limit for that electoral district; the two candidates with the lowest number of votes received will be struck off immediately in that case. Remaining votes are distributed across the candidate list using a modified form of the d'Hondt proportional representation system; any remaining seats once that is done are mopped up using the same system on a national basis.

Reform list packed with big names

Given the nuances of the system, parties often run named brands, including people with no previous political experience, in as many districts as they can and regardless of whether that person lives in the district in question or not (they often don't). This has the effect of garnering votes which can be shared out amongst candidates lower on the list once that person has met the quote number of votes to get elected.

Reform is running former olympic skier Kristina Šmigun-Vähi most likely on this basis, as is Centre with former sumo wrestler Kaido Höövelson.

Reform's list also includes two former PMs, Taavi Rõivas and Siim Kallas; the latter is father of party leader Kaja Kallas. Former party general secretary Hanno Pevkur, former foreign affairs minister Keit Pentus, plus Ms Kallas herself, are also high up on its list.

