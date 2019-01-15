news

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Reform en route to submitting its candidate list with the electoral commission.
Open gallery
26 photos
Photo: Reform en route to submitting its candidate list with the electoral commission. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Reform party has submitted its full candidate list to the electoral committee.

The party unveiled its full 125-member list at the weekend and, as per standard practice, has to submit the list for approval.

Most of the major parties have announced their full candidate lists, and The Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have already submitted their 125-strong lists to the commission.

Amongst the smaller runners, the Estonian United Left Party, which seeks to represent the Russian-speaking minority in Estonia, has submitted its list of eight candidates and two independents, Jüri Malsub and Veiko Tani, have also submitted their candidacies as at the time of writing.

There are 12 electoral districts in Estonia from which the 101 Riigikogu members are drawn. Parties can run up to two more candidates than the limit for that electoral district; the two candidates with the lowest number of votes received will be struck off immediately in that case. Remaining votes are distributed across the candidate list using a modified form of the d'Hondt proportional representation system; any remaining seats once that is done are mopped up using the same system on a national basis.

Reform list packed with big names

Given the nuances of the system, parties often run named brands, including people with no previous political experience, in as many districts as they can and regardless of whether that person lives in the district in question or not (they often don't). This has the effect of garnering votes which can be shared out amongst candidates lower on the list once that person has met the quote number of votes to get elected.

Reform is running former olympic skier Kristina Šmigun-Vähi most likely on this basis, as is Centre with former sumo wrestler Kaido Höövelson.

Reform's list also includes two former PMs, Taavi Rõivas and Siim Kallas; the latter is father of party leader Kaja Kallas. Former party general secretary Hanno Pevkur, former foreign affairs minister Keit Pentus, plus Ms Kallas herself, are also high up on its list.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform party2019 estonian parliamentary elections2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
14.01

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14.01

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

14.01

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

14.01

Party chairs take stock of 'nervous' 2019 election campaign

14.01

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

13.01

Reform reciprocates Centre challenge with tax cuts and other promises

13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

13.01

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

Opinion
27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:46

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

12:31

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

11:30

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role

10:29

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

09:44

Haapsalu mayor files alleged online death threat police complaint

08:49

President puts forward Villu Kõve as new chief justice

14.01

Katri Raik citizenship proposals meet opposition and some support

14.01

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14.01

Postimees editor-in-chief forced to quit following Estonia 200 candidacy

14.01

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

14.01

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

14.01

Mihkel Kangur made Richness of Life prime minister candidate

14.01

Party chairs take stock of 'nervous' 2019 election campaign

14.01

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

13.01

Reform reciprocates Centre challenge with tax cuts and other promises

13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: