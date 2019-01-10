news

January ratings: Reform surpasses Centre in popularity ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Reform Party election ads surrounding the Centre Party's new office on Narva Highway in Tallinn.
Reform Party election ads surrounding the Centre Party's new office on Narva Highway in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to the results of the latest survey commissioned by daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor, the opposition Reform Party has narrowly surpassed the coalition Centre Party in popularity this month.

Based on the results of the poll, voter support for Reform totalled 24% in January, while support for Centre totalled 23%.

Once again in third place overall, the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) received the support of 20% of voters.

Support for the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE), meanwhile, totalled 12%, for the coalition Pro Patria, 8% and newcomer Estonia 200, 7%.

Falling below the 5% election threshold, the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens earned the support of 3% of voters, while the opposition Free Party had the support of 1% of voters.

From 4-8 January, Kantar Emor surveyed a total of 1,340 voting-age citizens between the ages of 18-84 online, with the margin of error not exceeding ±2.4%. A total of 21% of respondents indicated no preference in their responses.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections will be held on 3 March.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partyfree partyparty ratingsestonian greenssocial democratic partypro patriaestonia 200centre partyconservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

09.01

Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

09.01

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges

08.01

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

08.01

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany

08.01

Shot at turning Liberty Manor into presidential complex cost over €350,000

08.01

Tallinn to acquire over 650 electric buses by 2035

08.01

E-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus resigns

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

08.01

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

Number of foreigners in short-term employment more than doubles in 2018

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:40

Street artist Edward von Lõngus wins Foreign Ministry Culture Award

12:57

Russian state media compares Estonia 200 ad campaign to apartheid

11:44

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10:40

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09:42

January ratings: Reform surpasses Centre in popularity

09:01

State to give €342 million to schools via support fund

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

Number of persons caught illegally entering Estonia doubles in two years

09.01

Power restored for 12,000 households in Kuressaare

09.01

SDE economic programme focuses on education, e-state development

09.01

Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

09.01

Kristina Kallas: We did not anticipate people would take such offence

09.01

Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

09.01

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges

09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: