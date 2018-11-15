Poll: Estonia 200 now fifth most popular party

According to an online poll commissioned by Eesti Meedia and conducted by Kantar Emor, the Reform Party and the Centre Party remain Estonia's two most popular parties, with 29% and 24.7% support, however newcomer Estonia 200 has surpassed the coalition Pro Patria Party in popularity.

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) remains in third place with 17% support, although this figure falls below the more than 20% support it saw this summer, reported daily Postimees.

According to Kantar Emor research expert Aivar Voog, the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE), which currently ranks fourth with 11%, lost support to Estonia 200, which has risen to fifth place with the support of 8.5% of respondents.

Estonia 200, which was only just formally registered as a new party at the beginning of this month, has already beaten out not just other newcomers and smaller parties, whose level of support range from zero to a few percent, but also the coalition Pro Patria Party, who fell to sixth place with 4.6% support.

