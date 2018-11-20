Estonia 200 membership info now publicly available

The names of 550 individuals who belong to nascent political party Estonia 200 as of 3 November are now publicly available on the homepage of the Commercial Register.

Among the nascent party's ranks are those who previously belonged to another political party. The majority of such individuals are ex-members of the Pro Patria Party (formerly the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union, or IRL), including former MP Ingmar Pärnamäe and Margus Tsahkna's adviser Teele Holmberg, but Estonia 200 also managed to attract former members of the Reform Party (including Leino Mägi), the Estonian Greens (such as Paul Tammert) and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) as well.

Estonia 200 has previously stated that it did not intend to invite any vote-magnets with famous names to join their election lists, but rather would focus on experts of their respective fields. This trend was apparent in the party's list of members as well, which included relatively few well-known names.

In addition to those who were actively involved in the establishment of the new party, other names worth highlighting include entrepreneur Keith Siilats, economist Paul Tammert, training provider Tiit Elenurm, former prison director Olavi Israel, educator Irene Käosaar, chess player Ülar Lauk, and, from the film industry, Arko Okk, Ülo Pikkov and Marianna Kaat.

Another notable trend in Estonia 200's membership list is that among those to join the new party are members of the same family and other relatives, including, for example, (adult) children and parents and married couples.

Among the party's members are a total of five individuals with the surname Taro, and four each bearing the surnames Alamäe, Niinepuu and Altroff.

The political party Estonia 200 was officially registered last Friday, 16 November. Pursuant to the Political Parties Act, a political party must submit its list of members via the Commercial Register portal. The political movement Estonia 200 on 3 November formally voted to establish itself as a political party; it had 543 members at the time.

According to the results of a survey commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS earlier this month, Estonia 200 has the support of 8% of voting-age Estonian citizens.

