Estonia 200 raises €66,000 in donations in fourth quarter

Estonia 200, which announced its official registration as a political party in mid-November, brought in a total of €66,000 in donations in the fourth quarter of 2018, while expenses totalled €90,366.

According to reports submitted to the Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK), a total of eight donations were made by six individuals to the party.

The party's top donor was Priit Alamäe, who made two donations totalling €30,000. Indrek Nuume also donated twice for a total of €20,000.

Last quarter, Tarmo Tamm donated €10,000, Hannes Tamjärv €5,000, Jasse Jallai €600 and Aigor Helm €400.

Estonia 200's expenses for the fourth quarter totalled €90,366, exceeding revenues by €24,366.

€78,327 was spent on political activity, including €43,102 on advertising, €21,762 on public relations expenditures. Another €12,052 was spent on organising public events, and €1,411 was spent on other political activity.

Last quarter, the newcomer party spent €4,840 on labour costs and €7,200 on management costs.

