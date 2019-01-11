Centre requests two-week extension to file fourth quarter report

Citing the illness of the individual responsible for the party's accountancy, the coalition Centre Party has requested a two-week extension on filing its fourth quarter statement of revenue and expenditure with the Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK).

"The person who handles our accounting is ill and we requested an extension on filing our reports," Centre Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb told ERR on Friday. "This is a technical issue; we're not stalling. We requested a two-week extension from the ERJK, regarding which we have not yet received a response."

ERJK adviser Zoja Masso said that this situation, in which such a large party fails to submit its report by the legally stipulated deadline and requests an extension for doing so, is a rather unprecedented one for the committee.

"Smaller parties have been late, but it's never happened before that a big party has problems like this," Ms Masso told ERR on Friday. "I sent a letter to the members of the ERJK, but I haven't yet received a response from them."

The ERJK's next scheduled meeting is next Thursday, and if the nine members of the committee do not reach a decision regarding the Centre Party's request for an extension before then, the matter will be discussed at the meeting.

According to ERR's information, the Centre Party outsources its accountancy work, drawing into question why the individual to fall ill was unable to find a substitute on the service provider's side.

All other parliamentary parties, plus the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens and newcomer Estonia 200 filed their fourth quarter reports by the legally stipulated deadline.



