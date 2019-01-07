news

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Centre Party has legally been left with no choice but to pay up the €220,000 demanded.
The Centre Party has legally been left with no choice but to pay up the €220,000 demanded. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) does not want to give the Centre Party the opportunity to pay back in instalments the €220,000 deemed by the courts to be a prohibited donation.

"The committee finds that the fulfilment of the injunction in instalments, which hints at a shortage of assets, is not justified," the ERJK notified the Centre Party this week regarding the money involved in the sale and purchase of a building in Tartu between Paavo Pettai and the Centre Party.

According to the letter, signed by committee chair Liisa Oviir, the Centre Party was aware of the potential obligation in connection with the injunction in summer of 2017 already, and a potential obligation to this extent was described in the party's audited 2017 annual report as well.

"Based on the party board's due diligence, the sum involved in the injunction should have been taken into account in the party's financial planning for 2018, especially due to the fact that the the party knew in 2017 already of Tallinn Administrative Court's decision to reject the appeal seeking to annul the injunction," the letter stated.

The ERJK issued an injunction to the Centre Party, ordering it to pay a prohibited donation in the amount of €220,000 into the state budget. The party took the injunction to court, halting its fulfilment until the entry of force of the court ruling on the matter, which took place after the Supreme Court of Estonia rejected the party's appeal last December.

In a notice to the Centre Party, the ERJK noted that, as a result, the deadline for fulfilling the 2017 injunction was 11 December 2018. The party finance watchdog also reminded the party that the sum was accruing interest at a rate of 0.85% per day.

Party lawyer: Lump sum would be impossible

The Centre Party had requested to repay the €220,000 in question into the state budget in instalments.

"The annual report for the fiscal year 2017 confirms that the nonprofit MTÜ Eesti Keskerakond has more obligations than assets, meaning that obligations exceed assets by €239,000," stated a letter sent by a Centre Party attorney to the ERJK in December. "According to the annual report for the fiscal year, the party planned to save on costs in 2018 in order to finally restore its net assets. Considering the party's financial situation, fulfilling an obligation in the sum of €220,000 in one payment would be impossible."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian supervisory committee on party financingcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
06.01

Margus Hunt's Colts dominate Houston Texans to advance in playoffs

05.01

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

05.01

Record quantity of drugs sent by mail in 2018

05.01

Russian tourist caught speeding in Narva gets 3 days shock incarceration

04.01

EKRE torchlight procession to be held later in evening on Independence Day

04.01

New regulations take sugary drinks off menu at kindergartens and schools

04.01

Newest Digidoc software version now required for digital signatures

04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

04.01

Nordica fleet expanding with purchase of additional CRJ900

03.01

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

03.01

November industrial production up 8% on year

02.01

Luminor merger complete, nothing to change for clients, says bank

02.01

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:54

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

15:49

Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

14:56

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum

13:55

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban

12:59

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

11:58

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

10:56

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

10:07

Gallery: Hikes commemorate War of Independence victories

09:10

Metropolitan Yevgeny critical of Constantinople Patriarchate

06.01

Margus Hunt's Colts dominate Houston Texans to advance in playoffs

06.01

Kallas: EKRE danger to constitutional order, cooperation impossible

06.01

EKRE platform: Lower taxes, fewer abortions, get a billion dollars from US

05.01

Government spends €53,000 on chartered flights in 2018

05.01

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

05.01

Record quantity of drugs sent by mail in 2018

05.01

Russian tourist caught speeding in Narva gets 3 days shock incarceration

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

EKRE torchlight procession to be held later in evening on Independence Day

04.01

New regulations take sugary drinks off menu at kindergartens and schools

04.01

Newest Digidoc software version now required for digital signatures

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: