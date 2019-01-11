news

Reform over €750,000 in the black in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Reform Party ended 2018 with a healthy net profit.
The Reform Party ended 2018 with a healthy net profit. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR
News

The opposition Reform Party, who in recent years had faced a complicated financial situation, earned revenue in the amount of nearly €2 million while spending €1.2 million last year.

The Reform Party's gross income in 2018 totalled €1,965,659, which consisted of state subsidies in the amount of €1,607,822, €326,437 in donations, €27,505 in membership dues as well as €3,895 in revenue accrued from party assets.

During the same period, the party's expenditures totalled €1,211,623, leaving the Reform Party with a total of €754,036 in net assets last year.

In 2017, in comparison, Reform likewise brought in nearly €2 million, but spent a total of nearly €3 million. That year saw €1.3 million spent on advertising alone in connection with the 2017 local government elections; last year, in contrast, the party spent just €121,000 on advertising.

Reform has also managed savings in other areas as well, however. For example, the party's labour costs decreased from €700,000 in 2017 to €600,000 in 2018, while management costs were down from €315,000 in 2017 to under €200,000 last year.

Sõõrumaa biggest donor

According to the quarterly reports published by the Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK), Reform earned €566,703 and spent €407,718 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The party's revenues last quarter consisted of €401,955 in state subsidies, €153,648 in donations, €7,547 in membership dues and €3,552 in revenue accrued from party assets.

274 people donated money and 478 people paid membership dues to the Reform Party last year. The largest cash donation was made by businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa, who donated €50,000 to the opposition party. Neeme Tammis, Väino Kaldoja and Märt Vooglaid also each donated €10,000, while Hillar Teder and Eerik-Niiles Kross donated another €5,000 each.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Reform spent a total of €202,680 on political activity, including €116,419 on advertising. Labour costs last quarter totalled €154,870, while management costs totalled €50,169.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
10.01

Mikser: Estonian government endorses EU, UK withdrawal agreement

10.01

Irene Käosaar quits Estonia 200 following Monday's ad stunt

10.01

Russian state media compares Estonia 200 ad campaign to apartheid

10.01

State to give €342 million to schools via support fund

09.01

Number of persons caught illegally entering Estonia doubles in two years

09.01

Power restored for 12,000 households in Kuressaare

09.01

Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

08.01

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:24

EKRE mulls forming 'defence units' after poster defacing, death threats Updated

17:14

Child health, doctor and nurse salaries among health fund budget increases

15:58

Ministry scheme brings nearly 100 back to nursing profession

14:31

Gallery: SDE second party to submit candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

13:44

Centre requests two-week extension to file fourth quarter report

12:39

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

11:47

Estonia 200 raises €66,000 in donations in fourth quarter

10:53

Reform over €750,000 in the black in 2018

09:46

190 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia in 2018

08:35

Song and Dance Festival tickets on sale, popular seats going quickly

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

10.01

Centre wants to expand free public transport in Estonia

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Mikser: Estonian government endorses EU, UK withdrawal agreement

10.01

Irene Käosaar quits Estonia 200 following Monday's ad stunt

10.01

Street artist Edward von Lõngus wins Foreign Ministry Culture Award

10.01

Russian state media compares Estonia 200 ad campaign to apartheid

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

10.01

January ratings: Reform surpasses Centre in popularity

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: