news

Controversial ads at Tallinn tram stop replaced by Estonia 200 ads ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Ads that appeared at Tallinn's busy central Hobujaama tram stop early on Monday morning. 7 January 2018.
Open gallery
14 photos
Photo: Ads that appeared at Tallinn's busy central Hobujaama tram stop early on Monday morning. 7 January 2018. Author: ERR
News

Early on Monday morning, commuters in Central Tallinn were met with the sight of a series of bold, bilingual advertisements dividing each side of the central Hobujaama tram stop in half, with the ads on the left, in blue, stating "Here only Estonians" and the ads on the right, in red, stating "Here only Russians." By Tuesday morning, the controversial ads had been replaced — by ads for Estonia 200.

ERR's online news portal happened to catch the last of the new ads being put up at around 7:30 EET on Tuesday. The new ads, likewise in both Estonian and English, read, "Estonians and Russians. Attend one school." and "Estonians and Russians. Attend one party."

Regarding the previous day's controversial ads, Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas had explained to her fellow party members on Monday that the point of the initial ads was to demonstrate how all it took to divide society was one advertisement.

"A societal mirror was held up before the people of Estonia — they were shown what is a sore spot in our society," Ms Kallas wrote. "Reactions to it demonstrated just that, that it is a sore spot."

Estonia 200 board member Igor Taro wrote about Monday's ads on Tuesday morning that since the restoration of independence in Estonia, nobody has managed to do a better job explaining what the ethnic divide in Estonian society means.

"This made it so clear — so loud and clear," he wrote. "Some even called it hate speech. Even people who have played repeatedly, for years on the antagonism between different ethnicities self-righteously spoke up about it. But what hate was there? It was simply a description of the current situation using the symbolic example of one tram stop. A picture isn't a phenomenon. It may be a mirror. Or a window."

According to Mr Taro, Estonia 200's message was directed at a call to make changes first and foremost to Estonia's education system.

"We can only initiate changes beginning with the education system," he explained. "Our children in Estonia attend one kindergarten together. They move on to one school together — where they play football together, prepare for the Estonian Song Festival, and take part in the same Independence Day assembly. Together. They take part together in the same class nights and school dances. Watch and discuss the same films. This is how they develop a joint social network and equal opportunities to receive a good education and reach a single labour market."

'Make sure you're on the right side'

The ads to appear at the tram stop on Monday morning did not give any direct indication as to who may have been behind them. Beyond the bilingual messages dividing the platform into Estonian and Russian halves, the ads only listed phone numbers to call with any questions — with a different number listed on each side.

Calling the number listed on the Estonian side, a prerecorded message with a disguised voice said that Riigikogu elections were taking place on 3 March, where "they" would be running, and stressed that "We, Estonians, definitely have to stick together; make sure you are standing on the right side."

Calling the number listed on the Russian side, the same prerecorded message is played in Russian, stressing instead that Russians have to stick together.

By Monday evening, large stickers had been placed over some of the ads, bilingually stating, "Different languages, one people."

All attempts by ERR and other media on Monday to determine whether Estonia 200 may be behind the anonymous ads were ignored by leaders of the party.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 200political advertising


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
07.01

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

07.01

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

07.01

Gallery: Hikes commemorate War of Independence victories

07.01

Metropolitan Yevgeny critical of Constantinople Patriarchate

06.01

Margus Hunt's Colts dominate Houston Texans to advance in playoffs

05.01

Government spends €53,000 on chartered flights in 2018

05.01

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

05.01

Record quantity of drugs sent by mail in 2018

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

Number of foreigners in short-term employment more than doubles in 2018

04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

04.01

Nordica fleet expanding with purchase of additional CRJ900

03.01

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

03.01

November industrial production up 8% on year

02.01

Luminor merger complete, nothing to change for clients, says bank

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:56

Kristina Kallas: Our ads drew attention to existing issue

10:44

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

09:59

Controversial ads at Tallinn tram stop replaced by Estonia 200 ads

08:57

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Latvia on brink of four-party coalition sign of things to come in Estonia? Updated

07.01

Automatic rifle gone missing during Siil exercise still not found

07.01

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

07.01

Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

07.01

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum

07.01

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban

07.01

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

07.01

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

07.01

Gallery: Hikes commemorate War of Independence victories

07.01

Metropolitan Yevgeny critical of Constantinople Patriarchate

06.01

Margus Hunt's Colts dominate Houston Texans to advance in playoffs

06.01

Kallas: EKRE danger to constitutional order, cooperation impossible

06.01

EKRE platform: Lower taxes, fewer abortions, get a billion dollars from US

05.01

Government spends €53,000 on chartered flights in 2018

05.01

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: