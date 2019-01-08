news

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of the Interior Katri Raik (SDE).
Minister of the Interior Katri Raik (SDE). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Commenting on Estonia 200's recent advertising stunt in Tallinn, Minister of the Interior Katri Raik (SDE), the junior coalition party's top candidate for Ida-Viru County in the upcoming Riigikogu elections, said on Vikerraadio's Tuesday broadcast of Uudis+ that the campaign reminded her of Nazi Germany.

Speaking on the news programme, Ms Raik said that seeing the ads in question saddened her and caused her to choke up.

"This was definitely a good marketing trick," she conceded. "In that regard, Estonia 200 should be congratulated. But we don't have shock elections coming up requiring us to be frightened by something once a week or once a month here in Estonia."

The minister called on the authors of the ads to think back to what they learned in school. "When we learned about Nazi Germany, then [we were taught that] they would dictate where Jews belong, and what was their bench," she recalled. "So this is a sad story."

Host Mirko Ojakivi asked Ms Raik whether Estonia 200 had done the same as Nazi Germany, where different people were shown where they belonged.

"That is how I took it," she replied. "In a free country, everyone has the right to their emotions, and yesterday, people's emotions ran high."

Ms Raik said that speaking to Russians living in Ida-Viru County, they didn't understand the placement of this topic, and they found it unnerving.

Means of highlighting problem itself problematic

People living in Estonia of course don't have to consider what Russia thinks of advertisements in Estonia and act accordingly, she continued, but before taking any major public steps, all political forces are obliged to consider Estonia's foreign relations as well as how something would appear on the outside.

While Estonia 200's scandalous ads weren't against the law, politicians have to keep a level head, she added.

The minister admitted that the Estonian-Russian issue highlighted by Estonia 200 requires attention. "I would be very careful, however, in using words like 'crisis,' 'segregation,' and 'division,'" she stressed. "I'd look for more positive words."

She would also call on people to be less angry, and noted that in politics, one has to be benevolent. "Difficult things can also be said calmly, with a smile," she added.

Highlighting a more serious concern, Ms Raik said that photos taken of Monday's posters may be used against Estonia for years in the Russian media.

"Considering how quickly the ads spread via Sputnik channels last night, I'm concerned that we may have hurt ourselves, and shot ourselves in the foot," she said.

Ads highlighted 'segregation,' says Estonia 200 chair

Early on Monday morning, commuters in Central Tallinn were met with the sight of a series of bold, bilingual advertisements dividing each side of the central Hobujaama tram stop in half, with the ads on the left, in blue, stating "Here only Estonians" and the ads on the right, in red, stating "Here only Russians." Party politicians also ignored media queries as to whether or not they were behind the controversial ads.

By Tuesday morning, however, the ads had been replaced — by ads for Estonia 200.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas said that her party wanted to use the controversial ads to draw attention to "segregation" in Estonian society, adding that it did not consider the ad campaign unethical.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

katri raiksocial democratic partyestonia 200


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
07.01

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

07.01

Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

07.01

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum

07.01

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban

07.01

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

07.01

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

07.01

Gallery: Hikes commemorate War of Independence victories

07.01

Metropolitan Yevgeny critical of Constantinople Patriarchate

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
08:57

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

Number of foreigners in short-term employment more than doubles in 2018

04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

04.01

Nordica fleet expanding with purchase of additional CRJ900

03.01

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:17

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

17:47

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

17:05

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

15:56

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany

15:14

Shot at turning Liberty Manor into presidential complex cost over €350,000

13:53

Tallinn to acquire over 650 electric buses by 2035

12:58

E-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus resigns

11:56

Kristina Kallas: Our ads drew attention to existing issue

10:44

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

09:59

Controversial ads at Tallinn tram stop replaced by Estonia 200 ads

08:57

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Latvia on brink of four-party coalition sign of things to come in Estonia? Updated

07.01

Automatic rifle gone missing during Siil exercise still not found

07.01

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

07.01

Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

07.01

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum

07.01

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban

07.01

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

07.01

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: