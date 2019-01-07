news

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
People carrier parked outside of the Riigikogu bearing advertising for Reform's Taavi Rõivas.
People carrier parked outside of the Riigikogu bearing advertising for Reform's Taavi Rõivas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Police in Estonia are of the opinion that when the ban on outdoor political advertising enters into effect on 23 January ahead of the 3 March Riigikogu elections, political parties may not use this time to begin publicly advertising their candidates for the European Parliament elections taking place in May.

The elections taking place this spring are unique in that two major elections are taking place within a span of just over two and a half months. The active campaign period for the Riigikogu elections begins on 23 January, and with it comes a ban on outdoor political advertising.

"We are of the opinion that outdoor political advertising for other elections also counts as outdoor political advertising," Siiri Pars, elections expert at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR on Monday. "An exception is outdoor political advertising for the European Parliament elections for independent and party candidates who are not running in the Riigikogu elections."

This means that for example Andrus Ansip (Reform), who is not running in the Riigikogu elections but is running for European Parliament, could run outdoor ads even during the general ad ban period.

In order to forestall any issues, the PPA at a State Electoral Office-organised meeting explained to representatives of political parties and election coalitions their approach in applying the outdoor advertising ban.

In cases of infringement of the prohibition, the PPA reserve the right to file an injunction and demand that the infringement be terminated. In the case of non-compliance, police have the right to levy a fine or use substitutive enforcement, the costs of which are to be compensated by the infringing party. Police may also launch a misdmeanour procedure pursuant to the section of the Penal Code addressing unlawful campaigning.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

police and border guard boardpolitical advertising


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
06.01

Margus Hunt's Colts dominate Houston Texans to advance in playoffs

05.01

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

05.01

Record quantity of drugs sent by mail in 2018

05.01

Russian tourist caught speeding in Narva gets 3 days shock incarceration

04.01

EKRE torchlight procession to be held later in evening on Independence Day

04.01

New regulations take sugary drinks off menu at kindergartens and schools

04.01

Newest Digidoc software version now required for digital signatures

04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

04.01

Nordica fleet expanding with purchase of additional CRJ900

03.01

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

03.01

November industrial production up 8% on year

02.01

Luminor merger complete, nothing to change for clients, says bank

02.01

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:54

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

15:49

Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

14:56

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum

13:55

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban

12:59

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

11:58

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

10:56

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

10:07

Gallery: Hikes commemorate War of Independence victories

09:10

Metropolitan Yevgeny critical of Constantinople Patriarchate

06.01

Margus Hunt's Colts dominate Houston Texans to advance in playoffs

06.01

Kallas: EKRE danger to constitutional order, cooperation impossible

06.01

EKRE platform: Lower taxes, fewer abortions, get a billion dollars from US

05.01

Government spends €53,000 on chartered flights in 2018

05.01

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

05.01

Record quantity of drugs sent by mail in 2018

05.01

Russian tourist caught speeding in Narva gets 3 days shock incarceration

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

EKRE torchlight procession to be held later in evening on Independence Day

04.01

New regulations take sugary drinks off menu at kindergartens and schools

04.01

Newest Digidoc software version now required for digital signatures

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: