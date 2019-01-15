news

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Mihhail Kõlvart and Yana Toom (Centre).
Mihhail Kõlvart and Yana Toom (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Two Centre Party leading lights who, by their own admission, have their eye on a government post following the March general election, MEP Yana Toom and Tallinn City Council chair Mihhail Kõlvart, are somewhat more lukewarm about sitting in the Riigikogu.

Speaking to ERR Russian-language radio news, Mr Kõlvart said that he was sceptical about sitting in parliament, which, running as he is in the number one spot in Lasnamäe and Pirita district and number three for the Centre Party overall, he is virtually guaranteed of, but would cherish an executive (ie. ministerial) role.

Estonian government ministers do not sit in the Riigikogu, but are generally selected once a government is formed from the ranks of those who won seats in the parliamentary election. When this happens, the next person on the party's list takes that new minister's seat. Occasionally, this substitute has to make way for the minister if they step down (as happened with Urve Palo, formerly of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in August), and ministers can also be plucked from the ranks of leading civil servants, as also happened in 2018 with the appointment of Riina Sikkut (SDE) to the health and labour ministerial role.

Other situations where seats are switched include when MPs take maternity leave or are sick.

Politics mirrors sport

If an MP leaves the party, they retain their seat as an independent (which again happened with Urve Palo) or may vote with another party's voting bloc or even join that party.

''In politics, as in sport, decisions are taken not before the competition or election, but after,'' said Mr Kõlvart, a noted martial artist who was born in Kazakhstan.

''Hence why it's early days to be talking about this; all the more so since results hinge not only on my performance, but on the party's too,'' he continued.

''It's important for me that my work in politics can be seen in terms of measurable goals. In other words I would like to see myself in a position where I could realise my potential effectively, most especially with the executive,'' he explained.

MEP Yana Toom who is running in sixth place in the overall list and has sat in the European Parliament since 2014 has previously made no secret of the fact that the Riigikogu would not interest her, but a governmental role may well do, if Centre consolidated its position.

Winning an election outright a priority

''It's necessary to win the election first and then hold coaltion talks from that position of strength,'' said Ms Toom.

''Getting into office through the back door, as we did two years ago, is one thing, but winning an election is an entirely different matter,'' she continued.

Centre became the majority coalition partner in November 2016 following a deal with junior partners Isamaa/Pro Patria and SDE, after the departure of Reform and a vote of no confidence in then-Prime Minister, Taavi Rõivas. The party has subsequently hovered around the top spot in terms of opinion poll support and seats, but is currently second to Reform on both counts.

Ms Toom remained sanguine about a possible govenrmental opening: ''I could even by agriculture minister, but I don't think agriculture would be happy with me,'' she quipped.

The current agriculture minister, or more accurately the Minister of Rural Affairs, is also a Centre member, Tarmo Tamm.

The general election is on 3 March. The European election takes place over two phases in late May.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

yana toommihhail kõlvartcentre party2019 estonian parliamentary elections2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
14.01

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14.01

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

14.01

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

14.01

Party chairs take stock of 'nervous' 2019 election campaign

14.01

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

13.01

Reform reciprocates Centre challenge with tax cuts and other promises

13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

13.01

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

Opinion
27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:46

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

12:31

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

11:30

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role

10:29

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

09:44

Haapsalu mayor files alleged online death threat police complaint

08:49

President puts forward Villu Kõve as new chief justice

14.01

Katri Raik citizenship proposals meet opposition and some support

14.01

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14.01

Postimees editor-in-chief forced to quit following Estonia 200 candidacy

14.01

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

14.01

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

14.01

Mihkel Kangur made Richness of Life prime minister candidate

14.01

Party chairs take stock of 'nervous' 2019 election campaign

14.01

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

13.01

Reform reciprocates Centre challenge with tax cuts and other promises

13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: