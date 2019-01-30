news

Russia unlikely to meddle with upcoming general election, expert thinks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ilmar Raag (right), talking to ERR's Rain Kooli.
Ilmar Raag (right), talking to ERR's Rain Kooli. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Communications expert Ilmar Raag thinks that Russian meddling in the upcoming general election on 3 March is unlikely, not least because the situation in Estonia is stable, and even a large-scale disinformation effort wouldn't change much.

In a piece for weekly Eesti Ekspress (link in Estonian), Mr Raag writes that given the current political situation and support of political parties in Estonia, Russia is unlikely to make an attempt at influencing the outcome of the 3 March general election—simply because it doesn't stand to gain much.

For a serious attempt at influencing political opinion in Estonia, the main means at the disposal of the Russian state services is the repetition of whatever story they carry. In practice, this would mean at least five major stories about Estonia on Russian state TV, which at the moment isn't happening.

To achieve the sort of spread comparable to Russian meddling in the United States, at least 3,000 fake Facebook accounts and more than 100,000 bot accounts on Twitter would be needed, Mr Raag estimates.

As the political situation in Estonia is stable, and as there is a broad consensus in the population on EU as well as NATO membership, there is currently little sense in such a major disinformation effort, as it wouldn't change the outcome of the election by much.

"A very influential part of Estonian Russians live within the Russian information space, and they tend to interpret strategic questions like the Russians across the border do," Mr Raag said. "They are a latent presence, but they would first need to be radicalised for any potential conflict. This, in turn, doesn't touch on democratic processes [as they happen], and at the moment isn't an issue."

Ilmar Rang is a former journalist, media executive, government advisor and officer in the Estonian Defence Forces. He is a member of the EDF's reserve as well as of the Defence League.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

russiailmar raagdisinformation2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

29.01

Estonia now 18th worldwide on Corruption Perception Index

29.01

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

29.01

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

29.01

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

Opinion
24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:35

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

10:04

Retail trade turnover remains stable in December 2018

09:54

Russia unlikely to meddle with upcoming general election, expert thinks

09:27

Committee kills Waste Act bill, wants entirely new law

08:43

January ratings: Centre ahead at 33%, Reform 25%, EKRE 17%

29.01

Kitt, Müller, Ross potential candidates for Bank of Estonia governor

29.01

Kohtla-Järve secondary school to get Estonian-language 10th grade this year

29.01

Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019

29.01

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018

29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

29.01

Estonia now 18th worldwide on Corruption Perception Index

29.01

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

29.01

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

29.01

Centre party Viljandi County branch board in crisis

29.01

MEP Indrek Tarand to take EKRE to court

29.01

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Free Party initiative to reduce bureaucracy, MP reimbursements, rejected

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: