Russian corvette Stoikiy to conduct missile firing exercise in Baltic Sea

The Russian corvette Stoikiy of the Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet will conduct a missile firing exercise in the Baltic Sea early next week, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"The crew of the Stoikiy will train the firing at sea at above-water and sea-based targets in the Baltic Sea, navy sailors will conduct a missile-firing exercise using the Uran anti-ship attack missile system," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the firing exercise is slated for 28 January. In addition, the crew of the corvette will also train for strikes against airborne targets simulating anti-ship missiles, practising the use of the Redut surface-to-air missile system.

The Uran anti-ship cruise missile is intended for strikes against fast naval surface vessels operating independently or as a part of convoys and landing parties both by day and night, in different weather conditions, under electronic countermeasures and fire resistance.

On Monday the Russian Defence Ministry's national defence management centre told news agency Interfax that two more corvettes, the Boiky and Soobrazitelny, have been tracking USS Porter and USS Gravely in the Baltic Sea. The two US Navy destroyers are equipped with the Aegis missile defence system and can carry up to 56 Tomahawk cruise missiles each.

