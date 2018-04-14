news

Russia planning more missile tests over Latvian economic zone in Baltic Sea ({{commentsTotal}})

Missile test. Image is illustrative.
Missile test. Image is illustrative. Source: EBU/ERR
Russia is planning to perform further missile tests over Latvia's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea next week, Latvian Defense Ministry spokesman Kaspars Galkins said on Friday.

Russia has notified the Latvian Civil Aviation Agency that the Russian Navy is planning to perform missile tests over Latvia's exclusive economic zone on April 19.

According to Galkins, Russia has asked the Latvian Civil Aviation Agency to close the country's airspace at 20 kilometers altitude some 40 kilometers off Latvia's coast.

The Latvian defense ministry's position is that such tests in the direct vicinity of Latvia's territorial waters are unfounded and provocative. The ministry voiced concerns about Russia's ability to guarantee safety during the tests.

Russia previously notified the Latvian authorities that the Russian Navy would be performing missile tests over Latvia's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea from April 4 to 6. There were no missiles fired during the exercise.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

Outgoing Reform chairman Hanno Pevkur, Kaja Kallas, Kristen Michal.

Reform Party gearing up for general meeting and internal elections

Tomorrow Saturday the opposition Reform Party is holding a general meeting to elect a new leadership as well as its first chairwoman. Some 700 delegates are expected to invest outgoing Estonian MEP Kaja Kallas (Reform/ALDE) as the party's new leader, and to pick 16 out of 27 candidates to lead Reform into the campaign for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

