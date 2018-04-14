Russia planning more missile tests over Latvian economic zone in Baltic Sea

Russia is planning to perform further missile tests over Latvia's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea next week, Latvian Defense Ministry spokesman Kaspars Galkins said on Friday.

Russia has notified the Latvian Civil Aviation Agency that the Russian Navy is planning to perform missile tests over Latvia's exclusive economic zone on April 19.

According to Galkins, Russia has asked the Latvian Civil Aviation Agency to close the country's airspace at 20 kilometers altitude some 40 kilometers off Latvia's coast.

The Latvian defense ministry's position is that such tests in the direct vicinity of Latvia's territorial waters are unfounded and provocative. The ministry voiced concerns about Russia's ability to guarantee safety during the tests.

Russia previously notified the Latvian authorities that the Russian Navy would be performing missile tests over Latvia's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea from April 4 to 6. There were no missiles fired during the exercise.