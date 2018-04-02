news

Defence Ministry not overly concerned about Russian missile tests

Missile test. Image is illustrative.
Missile test. Image is illustrative. Source: EBU/ERR
The ministry's permanent secretary, Jonatan Vseviov, told ERR's Estonian news on Saturday that Russia's planned missile tests on the Baltic Sea between Wednesday and Friday this week are no reason for greater concern despite their proximity to the Baltic states.

The Russian military will conduct missile tests later this week. What makes this case stand out is that for the first time in several decades, the tests are to be conducted very close to the territorial boundaries of Latvia.

Vseviov said that the tests themselves weren't anything to worry about, though the allies are monitoring any and all military exercises on land, at sea, or in the air.

Still, the proximity of the exercises to the Baltic states does stand out, he added.

Russia's central air traffic management center informed the government of Latvia last week that the Russian military will carry out missile tests between April 4 and 6 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Russia has asked Latvia to close its airspace at an altitude of 18 kilometers in an area roughly 40 kilometers off the Latvian coast, the Latvian ministry of defense reported.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

