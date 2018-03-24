Court sentences FSB man to four years in prison

The Harju county court has sent Aleksey Vassiljev, 21, to jail for four years for spying for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Narva, ERR's Russian news reported on Friday.

The court found Vassiljev guilty of illegally gaining access to a gas or electricity network. He was also found guilty of having committed a non-violent crime. He was sent to prison for four year, starting Nov. 4 last year, the time he was detained. The court's decision is entering into effect in April.

The Internal Security Service said after Vassiljev's arrest in November that he is suspected of a non-violent crime against the Republic of Estonia as well as preparing for a computer crime. His targets were Estonia's public institutions.