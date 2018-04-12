news

ISS: Russia exploiting war memorials to stir up conflicts abroad ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Internal Security Service published its annual review of 2017 on Apr. 12, 2018.
The Internal Security Service published its annual review of 2017 on Apr. 12, 2018. Source: Internal Security Service/Screenshot
News

Russia's use of history as a means of propaganda and policy continued in 2017. On top of the annual parades and events commemorating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, 2017 marked the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution, a combination Russia that used to try to politicize Soviet and Russian memorials abroad.

Activities related to Soviet and Russian memorials also apparent in Estonia

In Ida-Viru County, a memorial stone dedicated to a Red Army pilot shot down in 1944 was moved from the village of Rääsa to a private plot in the town of Kiviõli just before May 9, Russia's Victory Day, and made the subject of a "solemn unveiling ceremony" on that occasion.

The move aimed to stir up conflict between local Estonians and Russians, and carried out with the knowledge, if not under instruction of the Russian Consulate-General in Narva. Two consuls were later expelled for having acted against Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which prohibits diplomats from interfering with another country's internal affairs.

Following the incident, the Russian embassy in Tallinn established a council for war memorials, headed by Ambassador Aleksandr Petrov. Apart from embassy personnel, the council also includes activists pushing the Kremlin's divisive policies in Estonia, including a convicted criminal.

The council again serves as a means to strengthen Russian influence with all those organizations that document memories of the fallen and investigate war graves. It also plans and coordinates activities such as history conferences, unveiling ceremonies, and commemorative events to run on Russian national holidays, the ISS writes.

Focus on memorials provides new direction for other pro-Russian organizations

As the Kremlin makes funding activities and events related to memorials a priority, the interest of what the ISS refers to as "professional" pro-Russian activists in war memorials is on the increase as well. This group of activists is ready to back anything, as they are paid for their contribution, which means that there are now various interest groups as well that are looking to make money by participating in this line of divisive activities.

On top of that, the Kremlin is also working to strengthen its control over veterans' organisations. By running different events, Russia is providing them with a network and sets them up as pressure tools to be used against governments in other countries.

An example is a conference titled "Honour Their Memory" held in Warsaw in October last year. The conference discussed the condition of Soviet monuments in Poland and included representatives of veterans' organisations of various countries, including Estonia. Among other things, the conference adopted a petition that condemned the treatment of Soviet war memorials by the Polish authorities.

Efforts to instruct and guide media aim at causing local scandals, supply state media with new stories

While local involvement in protests typically varies, stories whipped up about monuments neglected, disrespected, or about to be torn down by foreign governments are popular means to consolidate nationalist sentiment along the Kremlin's line of political preferences.

At the same time, activities aiming to scandalize the treatment of monuments work to divide the different ethnic groups in other countries.

Though outside the scope of the ISS' 2017 annual review, events surrounding German war graves discovered in early January this year at a construction site on the plot of Tallinn's Maarjamäe memorial immediately triggered a stream of stories in the state-controlled Russian media alleging that the Estonian government was about to tear down a Soviet monument on the site while in fact the local debate tended towards its protection rather than its destruction.

As the ISS writes in its annual review, Russia's attitude towards the USSR's war victory and its annual commemoration on May 9 is increasingly turning into one of revanchism. Beyond the demonstration of power by means of a military parade on Moscow's Red Square, reintroduced by President Vladimir Putin, the state supports campaigns distributing St. George's Cross ribbons, and also backs the so-called Immortal Regiment, which arranges marches to commemorate the fallen in WWII on the Soviet side.

Minutes of a meeting of the "Victory" organizing committee referred to by the ISS that outline directions for media coverage of these events "contain clear guidance to Russian state agencies and government-organised non-governmental organisations (GONGOs)," the ISS writes.

According to the ISS, this guidance isn't limited to Russia’s attempts to establish pro-Russian narratives in propaganda conferences and (Russian-language) media: "It also provides for various activities in the public sphere of other countries. For example, Russian agencies must identify, preserve and popularise cultural and historical monuments related to Russia’s historical past abroad. They must assist the Russian War History Society and Russian compatriot organisations and activists in the establishment of memorials, monuments and memorial plaques dedicated to Russia’s war history and victory over fascism. Agencies are directed to establish contacts with and encourage foreign organisations searching for the remains of Russian/Soviet soldiers and documenting memories of them."

Editor: Dario Cavegn

russiainternal security servicewar memorialinternal security service annual review


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Internal security annual review
Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11.04

Valga Hospital to close maternity ward as of July 1

10.04

Estonia may see more new e-residents in 2018 than previous years combined

10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

10.04

American ambassador to ERR: Sanctions against Russia have been effective

09.04

NIHD signs deal to buy two needle exchange vans

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

BUSINESS
11.04

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11.04

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

11.04

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

10.04

EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

10.04

February exports up 15, imports 13 percent on year

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

09.04

Estonia issues three large investor residence permits in 2017

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

According to Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, his party believes that the 2019 state budget should include a real surplus. One of the party's priorities is also wage increases for internal security, police and rescue workers.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:34

Estonian alcohol producers: Sales on Latvian border double in first quarter

10:29

Estonian Defence League to have four territorial defense districts

10:07

ISS: Russia exploiting war memorials to stir up conflicts abroad

10:06

ISS: Russia's divisive policy efforts increasingly targeting youngsters

08:54

IRL raises over €54,000, Reform under €900 in donations in first quarter

11.04

Driver of van that broke through ice killing four was heavily drunk

11.04

Gallery: Winner of Red Terror Museum design competition announced

11.04

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

11.04

US Senate congratulates Baltic states on 100th anniversary of independence

11.04

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

11.04

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

11.04

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11.04

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

11.04

Many paintings in public buildings not officially on record

11.04

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

11.04

Paper: Channel to Hiiumaa deep enough for ferries even at low water levels

11.04

Valga Hospital to close maternity ward as of July 1

10.04

Estonia may see more new e-residents in 2018 than previous years combined

10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: