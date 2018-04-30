Report: Estonia most westernized country among former Soviet republics

Estonia is the most westernized of the former parts of the Soviet Union according to a fresh study by U.S. think tank StrategEast, daily Postimees reported on Monday.

The organization analyzed the development of 14 countries of the post-Soviet non-Russian region (PSNR) in five categories. It looked into political, economic, legal, language, and cultural westernization as well as the westernization of the country's lifestyles.

According to the center, Russia was left out of the study because the focus is on smaller nations, who in the recent past have had less attention than Russia in similar international studies.

According to the analysis, Estonia is the most westernized of the former parts of the Soviet Union, the Socialist Soviet Republics (SSRs). Lithuania and Latvia join the country in the top three. The least westernized of the 14 countries analyzed is Turkmenistan.

Estonia received 23 points out of the maximum 25 for political and legal westernization. According to the authors of the study, Estonia did not get the maximum score in the political westernization category because there are still tens of thousands of Estonian residents without citizenship who cannot take part in the country's parliamentary elections.

Though the report also mentions that non-citizens can vote in Estonia's local elections. It also points out that there are two parties in the Estonian parliament that have criticized the European Union as well as NATO.