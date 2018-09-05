Two men have been arrested in Estonia on suspicion of treason, one of whom was a former officer in the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF).

The Office of the Prosecutor General has placed the pair under arrest since they are suspected of having forwarded classified information and state secrets to the central Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU, spokespersons for the prosecutor's office have said.

The suspect who had served in the EDF is reportedly suspected of engaging in the activities whilst still an active and serving officer.

A press conference with Prosecutor General Lavly Perling, Public Prosecutor Inna Ombler, Director General of the Internal Security Service (KaPo) Arnold Sinisalu and commander of the EDF Gen. Riho Terras is set for 13.00 EEST where more information on the situation will be disclosed, it is reported. For those with Estonian the link is here.

The names of the two men have been released: Deniss Metsavas (born 1980) who is suspected of passing classified information to the GRU whilst an EDF officer, and Pjotr Volin (born 1953). Mr. Volin is the father of Mr. Metsavas, it is reported.

