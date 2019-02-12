news

Prosecutor: Sensitive info reason for plea bargain in treason case ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Public prosecutor Inna Ombler.
Public prosecutor Inna Ombler. Source: ERR
News

The trial of Deniss Metsavas and Pjotr Volin followed a plea bargain due to the sensitive nature of the information involved, according to public prosecutor Inna Ombler.

The two men, Metsavas, 38, a former Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) officer, and Volin, 65, Metsavas' father, were sentenced yesterday to prison terms of fifteen and a half years and six years respectively. They had been passing on sensitive information, including state secrets to Russian secret services over the period of a decade, in Metsavas' case, and about half that in Volin's case.

"Both offenders gave testimony to the Internal Security Service (ISS) and were interested in a compromise procedure; the court also made the decision as a result of that," Ms Ombler said. A compromise procedure means that the defendants surrender various procedural rights, most notably contestation of their guilt. In effect, they pleaded guilty before the trial proceedings got fully underway, as a result of the decision.

Large volume of sensitive info in criminal file

The information fowarded to Russian secret services and related cirmes, which took place on both Estonian and Russian Federation soil, meant that a large proportion of the same information ended up in the criminal file, according to Ms Ombler.

"The decision to agree on a compromise procedure with the traitors was not only economic in terms of proceedings, but clearly related to the need to no longer handle sensitive information in court, which would have been an obvious requirement in the general procedure," she said.

"One of the most important rights is precisely that they can no longer contest the question of their guilt, neither in terms of its volume, nor its content, and the evidence is no longer being investigated. This is an added reason why the prosecutor's office, as well as the Estonian state, opted for a compromise procedure, and as a result of negotiations, the court considers the penalty agreement to be fully reasonable, and has affirmed it with a ruling," Ms Ombler went on.

The prison sentences handed to the two men, who were also liable for costs of a few thousand Euros each, have been backdated to the time at which they were apprehended by Estonia security services in September 2018.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

issinna ombleroffice of the prosecutor generalmetsavas and volin treason case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
12:06

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

08:58

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

12.02

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody

12.02

Internal Security Service classifies traitors' files for 50 years

12.02

HeadRead literary festival lineup complete

12.02

Police authorities oppose residency exemption for third country clergy

12.02

13,000 electricity customers without power after overnight snowfall

12.02

Tallinn city government grants freestyle ski champ Kelly Sildaru €74,000

Opinion
09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

Business
11.02

Estonian exports up 12%, imports 10% in 2018

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

08.02

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

08.02

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

08.02

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:07

Education minister: Kohtla-Järve upper secondary to be bilingual next year

17:38

Liisa Past: Online voting fits into lively Estonian digital ecosystem

17:05

Full course green lighted for Sunday Tartu ski marathon

17:03

Representatives of seven Estonian parties take part in Toronto town hall

16:19

Chancellor of Justice rejects Richness of Life ERR complaint

15:06

Mary Jordan: I am the one under attack

14:49

Paper: Rainer Vakra plagiarised bachelor's thesis Updated

14:00

Tallinn Music Week 2019 lineup confirmed

12:06

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

11:32

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

10:35

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

09:53

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

08:58

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

12.02

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody

12.02

Internal Security Service classifies traitors' files for 50 years

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

12.02

Small states' influence grows through cooperation, Mikser says to Riigikogu

12.02

HeadRead literary festival lineup complete

12.02

€328 million invested in Estonian startups in 2018

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: