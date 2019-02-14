news

Prosecutor office condemns info leak in organised crime case ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
The newly completed Harju County Courthouse.
The newly completed Harju County Courthouse. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The prosecutor's office has condemned an information leak connected with a criminal case, the office announced via its social media page. The information, which found its way into various articles in the media in recent weeks, concerns businessmen Hubert Hirv and Pavel Gammer, who stand accused of heading up a crime ring.

"The prosecutor's office always speaks on criminal proceedings on the basis of three principles: We speak only the truth, our task is to ensure a fair trial, and we protect the rights of parties to the proceedings according to need, and depending on the circumstances of the particular procedure," the prosecutor's office stated.

The prosecutor's office added that, evidence and procedural documents being presented to journalists before they are discussed in a courtroom, constitutes unethical behaviour.

"Whilst choosing a defence tactic is the right of each and every accused and their counsel, we are nevertheless disappointed that some parties to the proceedings have forgotten the ethical norms and principles of a fair trial and have found that procedural documents may become interesting serial stories in the media. The prosecutor's office has not given the statement of charges to the media, and we fully condemn such an act," the office added.

Harju County Court has not yet determined a date for the preliminary hearing regarding the criminal case of Hirv, 60, Gammer, 55, and their fellow accused, 22 other individuals and four companies, treated as legal persons in the case.

Hirv and Gammer stand accused of leading a criminal organisation, unauthorised surveillance, giving bribes in the private sector, concealment of tax liabilities, as well as illegally handling a firearm, ammunition and silencers as well as handling a weapon prohibited in civilian use. Their activities date back to 2008, it is reported, and both Hirv and Gammer are set to remain in custody for the duration of the trial.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

