Preliminary hearing in Gammer, Hirv organised crime case to be held Friday

The Harju County Court is holding a preliminary hearing in the case of hotel and restaurant businessmen Hubert Hirv and Pavel Gammer today Friday. The two are accused of having led a criminal organisation.

At the preliminary hearing judge Elina Elkind will announce the trial schedule and go over the applications that have been filed in connection with the case. Prosecutor Kati Reitsak and North District Prosecutor Denis Tšasovskih are representing the state.

60-year-old Hirv and 55-year-old Gammer are accused of having led a criminal organisation and are also charged with unauthorised surveillance, the giving of bribes in the private sector, the concealment of tax liabilities, the illegal handling of firearms, ammunition and silencers and handling a weapon banned for civilian use.

The Office of the Prosecutor General is also accusing Gammer of extortion, along with Ahmed Ozdojev, a figure of Estonia's criminal world who is currently free on a €350,000 bail.

Several other former associates and employees are also accused of having been members of the criminal organisation set up and run by Gammer and Hirv.

Three companies, OÜ Escado Grupp, Restoplus OÜ and Emereana OÜ are also charged with having belonged to a criminal organisation. OÜ Novatek Holding, also involved in the case, is accused of attempted benefit fraud.