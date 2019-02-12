news

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Harju County Court.
Harju County Court. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Harju County Court on Tuesday ruled to keep in custody businessmen Hubert Hirv and Pavel Gammer, both of whom are accused of leading a criminal organisation.

With Tuesday's ruling, Judge Elina Elkind prosecuted Hirv, 60, and Gammer, 55, as well as 22 people and four companies as legal persons.

The court left unchanged all preventive measures taken into use thus far regarding the accused, which means that both Hirv and Gammer will initially remain in custody for the duration of the trial.

Hirv and Gammer stand accused of leading a criminal organisation, unauthorised surveillance, giving bribes in the private sector, concealment of tax liabilities, as well as illegally handling a firearm, ammunition and silencers as well as handling a weapon prohibited in civilian use.

The Office of the Prosecutor General is also accusing Gammer along with Ahmed Ozdojev, a person known in the Estonian criminal world currently out on €350,000 bail, of extortion.

Ardo Vilbre, head of finance for Hirv and Gammer's businesses, lawyer Viktor Särgava, Jelena Lipendina, head of Hirv and Gammer's catering establishments, security guards Aleksandr Russalim and Sergei Panov, Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) ex-employee Viljar Subka and accountants Inga Gammer and Inna Stoljar stand accused of being members of a criminal organisation.

In addition to being a member of a criminal organisation, Vilbre was also accused of counterfeiting a document and attempting benefit fraud, Lipendina was charged with counterfeiting and using a forged document and tax avoidance, and Särgava was accused of knowingly using a forged document.

In addition to being accused of being members of a criminal organisation, Russalim and Panov will also stand trial in relation to unauthorised surveillance, while Russalim was also accused of illegally handling firearms and being in possession of a weapon prohibited in civilian use. 

Three companies, OÜ Escado Grupp, Restoplus OÜ and Emereana OÜ, have also been charged with belonging to a criminal organisation. OÜ Novatek Holding was accused of attempted benefit fraud.

Charges for the commitment of tax crimes were also brought against Mihkel, Galina, Liubov, Natalja, Raul, Anna, Niina and Svetlana.

In addition to leaders and members of the criminal organisation, charges have also been brought against Hando for concealing accounting documents and Ivar for accepting a bribe in the private sector.

Criminal organisation dating back to 2008

According to the charges, Hirv and Gammer had led a criminal organisation since 2008, the activity of which was aimed toward committing economic crimes for the purpose of obtaining monetary gain.

State Prosecutor Kati Reitsak said that the criminal organisation was involved in extensive tax crimes through companies that were under its control.

"A large portion of the tax crimes was made up by envelope wages systematically paid at the catering establishment of the heads of the criminal organisation," Ms Reitsak explained. "The organisation's aim of material gain was achieved by committing corruption crimes and crimes against property as a secondary activity. In addition to material gain, the criminal organisation also carried out unauthorised surveillance and handled illegal firearms, ammunition and silencers."

According to the charges, Hirv and Gammer had their security guards secretly monitor Veiko Kulla, former police officer and security businessman, Veljaddin Kerimhanov, leader of the Azerbaijani community who during the previous decade was within the sphere of interest of the Central Criminal Police, as well as another man known in criminal circles.

Investigation materials of the Central Criminal Police indicate that Ahmed Ozdojev attempted to extort $3.5 million from a Russian entrepreneur and threatened to kill them if they did not pay.

According to the materials, when solving the business dispute, Ozdojev told the Russian businessman that "The Chechens will come and kill everyone." Ozdojev categorically denies the crime, while Hirv and Gammer also deny their guilt.

Assets in the amount of over €1.3 million have been seized in the criminal case, including valuable jewelry, artwork, firearms, stuffed animals and other assets. In addition, mortgages placed on the real estate of the accused total over €3.8 million.

The pre-trial procedure of the criminal case was conducted by the Central Criminal Police and led by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

harju county courtcourt casespavel gammerhubert hirv


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
12:06

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

08:58

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

12.02

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody

12.02

Internal Security Service classifies traitors' files for 50 years

12.02

HeadRead literary festival lineup complete

12.02

Police authorities oppose residency exemption for third country clergy

12.02

13,000 electricity customers without power after overnight snowfall

12.02

Tallinn city government grants freestyle ski champ Kelly Sildaru €74,000

Opinion
09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

Business
11.02

Estonian exports up 12%, imports 10% in 2018

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

08.02

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

08.02

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

08.02

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:07

Education minister: Kohtla-Järve upper secondary to be bilingual next year

17:38

Liisa Past: Online voting fits into lively Estonian digital ecosystem

17:05

Full course green lighted for Sunday Tartu ski marathon

17:03

Representatives of seven Estonian parties take part in Toronto town hall

16:19

Chancellor of Justice rejects Richness of Life ERR complaint

15:06

Mary Jordan: I am the one under attack

14:49

Paper: Rainer Vakra plagiarised bachelor's thesis Updated

14:00

Tallinn Music Week 2019 lineup confirmed

12:06

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

11:32

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

10:35

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

09:53

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

08:58

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

12.02

Court leaves Hirv, Gammer in custody

12.02

Internal Security Service classifies traitors' files for 50 years

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

12.02

Small states' influence grows through cooperation, Mikser says to Riigikogu

12.02

HeadRead literary festival lineup complete

12.02

€328 million invested in Estonian startups in 2018

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: