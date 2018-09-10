news

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
Andrus Karnau and Ahto Lobjakas.
Andrus Karnau and Ahto Lobjakas. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Opinion

Commentators Andrus Karnau and Ahto Lobjakas said on Sunday's issue of ERR radio talkshow Olukorrast riigis ("State of the nation") that while ever since Herman Simm's arrest in 2008 more traitors have been caught, nobody has taken responsibility for the leaking of information of Estonia's security authorities.

Journalist Andrew Karnau said that he doesn't understand why the Estonian Defence Forces' commander, Gen. Riho Terras, gave interviews to the media instead of "getting on the train to Narva and handing his insignia over to the president."

"To me, the issue is responsibility. I could be wrong, but as I see it ever since Simm people have been found in Estonia's state structure who were active for years, and once their activities are discovered, there was no emphasis on someone actually taking responsibility for what happened," Karnau said.

Herman Simm was arrested in 2008 and convicted of treason in 2009 in Estonia's first major spy case since it regained independence in 1991. Since Simm, several other Russian agents have been arrested, including former Estonian intelligence officer Aleksei Dressen, and more recently EDF Maj. Deniss Metsavas.

Karnau added that he would be interested to hear whether this is considered inevitable, some sort of unavoidable state of war between Russia and Estonia where the other side manages to get officials and officers to work for them, or if the responsibility for these cases also rests with the Estonian state.

Political commentator Ahto Lobjakas, on the show with Karnau, agreed that the issue is important, and pointed out that the narrative has been that more traitors caught means the Internal Security Service (ISS) and Estonia's military intelligence are working more effectively.

Lobjakas sees evidence of an established strategic culture at the top level of Estonia's security institutions.

"There are certain aspects of Estonia's strategic cultures that become more established with each one of these incidents," Lobjakas said. "This strategic culture is such that the top levels of our power structures, especially the people in charge, are not responsible for any of the problems that occur in their areas, because that would be a sign of weakness."

Another example of this culture is the recent incident of a Spanish fighter pilot accidentally firing a live missile over Tartu County, Lobjakas said. Nobody had taken any responsibility for it, and there even isn't anyone that could be held responsible.

Karnau remarked that though everyone has been talking about Maj. Metsavas, nobody seems to know a thing about his father and co-conspirator, Pjotr Volin. How he was arrested, what role he played. "To me the question is, was Metsavas' father his handler, and was Volin left in Estonia as a sleeper agent of the KGB to look for victims to get busy within the Estonian state?" he said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09.09

Free Party chief: board membership haemorrhaging sinister

09.09

Defence minister in productive meeting with Finnish counterpart

09.09

GALLERY| Fosti wins Tallinn Marathon Updated

09.09

Swine fever annihilates Estonian pig farms

08.09

Political parties hunting for major scalps says ERR political editor

08.09

Danske chief says laundered money nearly €130 billion

08.09

Stray missile investigation suggests pilot error

08.09

Free market key to both Estonia and world, says PM

FEATURE
BUSINESS
07.09

PPA say no to ID card compromise, Gemalto still hope for accord with state

07.09

EKRE leader: former functions of military intelligence must be restored

07.09

Number of job vacancies increased in second quarter of 2018

07.09

Consumer price index continues to increase in August

05.09

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border

04.09

President proposes making social tax incentive available to businesses

04.09

Financial Times: €30 billion moved through Danske Estonia in single year

03.09

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:50

Speaker uses parliamentary opening speech to warn of populism

15:38

Crimean war battery excavated in Tallinn

14:48

Another MP quits Centre Party, this time for EKRE Updated

14:02

Edgar Savisaar could get legal immunity as MEP Updated

12:15

Estonia to allocate €133,000 for e-governance development in Africa

11:03

Mikser discusses Rohungya situation, IT with Bangladeshi colleague

10:10

Fuel exports, imports boost trade in July, trade deficit at €137 million

09:29

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

08:54

Politicians expect ethnic divide to become issue in election campaign

09.09

Free Party chief: board membership haemorrhaging sinister

09.09

Defence minister in productive meeting with Finnish counterpart

09.09

GALLERY| Fosti wins Tallinn Marathon Updated

09.09

Swine fever annihilates Estonian pig farms

08.09

Political parties hunting for major scalps says ERR political editor

08.09

Danske chief says laundered money nearly €130 billion

08.09

Stray missile investigation suggests pilot error

08.09

Free market key to both Estonia and world, says PM

07.09

Violent crime victim aid must be funded by perpetrator income says minister

07.09

Indrek Tarand MEP to stand for SDE in 2019 general election

07.09

PPA say no to ID card compromise, Gemalto still hope for accord with state

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: